On Tuesday, October 28th, the National Hockey League put together the third annual 'Frozen Frenzy.' The Frozen Frenzy is when all 32 teams in the league are on the schedule with staggered start times so that there is action all night long.

The Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks were the final game to get started as the puck dropped around 8:20 PM PT/11:20 PM ET in San Jose.

Although the Sharks are at the bottom of the league's standings, they compete night in and night out. The Kings needed to hold off the young and dynamic Sharks offence in order to secure two points, and although it wasn't pretty, the job got done.

Their 14 total shots on goal is the lowest shot total in a Kings win since 2013.

First Period: Corey Perry is Settling in Just Fine

The opening 20 minutes of the game did not contain a ton of action. The Kings were awarded with the first power play of the game after Timothy Liljegren was sent to the box for tripping. LA failed to capitalize on the early man advantage but they did break the tie shortly after the penalty expired.

Just over halfway through the opening frame, Corey Perry scored the typical Corey Perry goal as he battled in the crease and jammed in the loose puck to give the Kings a 1-0 lead. Alex Laferriere and Brandt Clarke registered the assists. Perry is on a 46 goal pace as he now has three goals in his first five games with the Kings.

Los Angeles spent the much of the end the first period on the penalty kill after racking up a few minor penalties. Jeff Malott who slotted in for the injured Warren Foegele was called for his first of two penalties on the evening after being called for slashing. After they killed off the Malott minor, the Kings quickly found themselves shorthanded again after Brandt Clarke is called for a high-stick.

After killing off the Clarke penalty, the Kings end the first period with a 1-0 lead. The amounted their highest shot total in a period as they were outshot by the Sharks 7-6.

Second Period: An Unexpected Sharknado Was On the Forecast

The second period was one of the most entertaining periods that the Kings have been involved in this season. Although they were heavily outplayed the entire period, the Kings seemingly put the game out of hand early in the frame, but the Sharks showed resilience and battled back.

Known goal scorer Jeff Malott kicked of the second period chaos with his second of the season. Just over three minutes into the frame, Malott entered the zone with speed on a partial 2-on-1 and he opted to shoot the puck. Ultimately his decision was the right one as he rifled a wrist shot by Sharks goaltender Yaroslav Askarov to give LA a 2-0 lead. Perry picks up and assist for his second point of the game and Joel Edmundson picks up his first of two apples on the night.

It wouldn't take long for the Kings to add to their lead as Drew Doughty scored a record-tying goal to make it 3-0 less than seven minutes into the second period. With his first goal of the season, Doughty now has 161 career goals, which ties Rob Blake for the mots by a Kings defenseman in franchise history. Legendary stuff from best blue liner in Kings history.

The score didn't changed for almost 10 minutes and it seemed like now matter how hard the Sharks pressured the Kings, they just weren't going to beat Darcy Kuemper. However, San Jose finally broke through and beat Kuemper to get on the board. With less than five minutes left in the period, Will Smith made it 3-1 has buried the puck past Kuemper off a terrific feed from Macklin Celebrini.

Just under two minutes later, the Kings started to sweat as the Sharks made it a one goal game thanks to Philipp Kurashev. The Sharks continued to completely control the game and they were once again rewarded as Kurahsev found himself alone out front and he found twine as he received a nice pass from Alex Wennberg.

The second period chaos finally came to a close and the Kings were being outshot 23-10 through 40 minutes of play.

Third Period: Just Hang On

As soon as the third period began, it felt like an extension of the second as the Sharks continued to dominate the Kings. Although weren't as many goals as the previous 20 minutes, the action was still apparent. Even though the Sharks were already taking it to them, the Kings gave them multiple chances to tie the game.

Less than three minutes into the final frame, Malott picked up his second penalty of the night after being called for holding. Once again, Los Angeles killed off the Malott minor but the momentum was still in favour of San Jose.

It seemed it was only a matter of time before this one was a 3-3 game, and thanks to Wennberg, it was. Just under five minutes into the period, the Sharks veteran forward tied the game with a shot from the left face-off circle.

Shortly after blowing a 3-0 lead, the Kings were shorthanded once again after Doughty is sent to the box for slashing. LA's penalty kill unit continued to get the job done as they kept the game all square with another kill.

Thanks to Kumeper, the Kings somehow still had a chance to win this game after he made countless massive saves in the third. With 6:40 left in regulation, the Kings found a way to take the lead. Brandt Clarke scored his second of the season to give his team a late 4-3 lead. Clarke ripped a shot by Askarov from the top of the face-off dot for his second point of the night. Despite inconsistent ice time, the 22-year-old now has seven points in 11 games this season, which is a 52 point pace.

San Jose continued their petrifying push but to no avail as Los Angeles closed them out for their gutsiest victory of the young season. The Kings end their road trip at 4-0-1.

Catch the Kings (5-3-3) next as they begin a four game homestand with a clash with the Detroit Red Wings (7-3-0) on Thursday, October 30th at 7:30 PM PT/10:30 PM ET.

