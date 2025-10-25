Kopitar Returns To The Lineup As Kings Take On Predators: Game Preview

The Kings are on a 2 game win streak as they face off against the Nashville Predators.

The Kings continue their road trip tonight against the Predators, who have the exact same record as the Kings at 3-3-2. Both teams look to remain above .500 after today.

Projected Kings Lines

Here are the projected Kings lines for tonight:

A. Kuzmenko - A. Kopitar - A. Kempe

K. Fiala - Q. Byfield - A. Laferriere

W. Foegele - P. Danault - T. Moore

J. Armia - A. Turcotte - C. Perry

B. Dumoulin- D. Doughty

J. Edmundson - B. Clarke

M. Anderson - C. Ceci

D. Kuemper

A. Forsberg

Projected Predators Lines:

Here are the projected lines for the Predators tonight:

F. Forsberg - R. O'Reilly - M. Wood

M. Bunting - E. Haula - S. Stamkos

T. Jost - F. Svechkov - L. Evangelista

C. Smith - M. McCarron - O. Wiesblatt

A. Wilsby - N. Hague

B. Skjei - N. Perbix

S. Stanstney - J. Barron

J. Saros

J. Annunen

Injuries

Both the Kings and the Predators have been plagued by injuries this season. The Kings do get Anze Kopitar back after he was taken off the Injured reserve. Kyle Burroughs remains injured, and his return timetable has not changed. For the Predators, they are missing 2 very key guys. Roman Josi is out week to week with an upper-body injury. And forward Jonathan Marchessault is also out with a lower-body injury.

Factors Of The Game

The Kings are looking to build on their 2-game win streak. The Kings will be able to push the Predators' defence, as they are missing their best defenseman, Josi, which will allow the Kings to exert much more offensive pressure and create more chances. The Predators' power play is ranked last in the NHL, but their penalty kill is ranked 5th, so the Kings will have to be careful during any power-play opportunities.

The goaltending duel between Kuemper and Saros will be a good one as Saros is posting a 2.53 GAA and a .911 SV%, whereas Kuemper is posting a 2.59 GAA and a .896 SV%. Saros does have the edge when it comes to goaltending, but the Kings' forwards have been on a roll recently, especially with Adrian Kempe, as he is leading the Kings team with 11 points in 8 games.

Overall, this game is very important for the Kings to take advantage of the Predators' missing a few key guys, but they may have problems with Saros in net. Once again, I do believe this is the King's game to lose, so if they play as they have over the last couple of games, they will walk out with their 3rd consecutive win.