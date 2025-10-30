Kings Vs Red Wings Game Preview: Kings Look to Extend Point Streak to 7 Games

The Kings play host to the Detroit Red Wings as they look to extend their 6-game point streak to 7 games.

The Kings are hosting the Red Wings, who have had a very good start to the season with a 7-3-0 record. The Kings, on the other hand, have been able to battle back recently and currently have a record of 5-3-3.

Projected Kings Lines

Here are the projected lines for the Kings tonight:

A. Kuzmenko - A. Kopitar - A. Kempe

K. Fiala - Q. Byfield - A. Laferriere

J. Armia - P. Danault - T. Moore

J. Malott - A. Turcotte - C. Perry

B. Dumoulin - D. Doughty

J. Edmundson - B. Clarke

M. Anderson - C. Ceci

D. Kuemper

A. Forsberg

Projected Red Wings Lines

Here are the projected lines for the Red Wings tonight:

E. Finnie - D. Larkin - L. Raymond

A. DeBrincat - M. Kasper - M. Appleton

A. Copp - J. Compher - J. Berggren

E. Soderblom - M. Rasmussen - J. Van Riemsdyk

S. Edvinsson - M. Seider

B. Chiarot - A. Sandin-Pellikka

A. Johansson - T. Hamonic

C. Talbot

J. Gibson

Injuries

The Kings will still be without forward Warren Foegele, who remains out with an upper-body injury that he sustained on Sunday against the Blackhawks. The Red Wings will be without forwards. Patrick Kane will miss his 5th straight game with an upper-body injury.

Key Factors

The Red Wings are coming into tonight's game with their special teams being a big part of their success. The Red Wings' power play is ranked 11th in the NHL, and their penalty kill is ranked 9th, whereas the Kings are ranked 16th in power play and 19th in penalty kill, so the Red Wings have the advantage in both areas.

The Kings will have to focus on containing Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, who has 8 goals, 8 assists, and 16 points in the last 10 games. The Kings will once again look to Adrian Kempe to help lead his team to victory, as he has 5 goals and 9 assists for 14 points in the last 11 games.

The Kings will need all 4 lines rolling tonight because the Red Wings' depth can cause just as much damage as their top guys. If the Kings can contain the Red Wings' offensive chances and capitalize on turnovers, they can upset the Red Wings.