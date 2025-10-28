Kings Vs Sharks: Frozen Frenzy Game Preview

The Kings look to turn their 5-game point streak into 6 games as they face off against the San Jose Sharks tonight.

The Kings enter tonight's game against the Sharks at 4-3-3, while the Sharks are 2-5-2, led by young superstar Macklin Celebrini. The Kings Sharks game is the final game of the NHL Frozen Frenzy, which features all 32 teams. The Kings are coming off a 3-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks, and the Sharks are coming off a thrilling 6-5 win over the Minnesota Wild.

Projected Kings Lines

Here are the projected lines for the Kings:

A. Kuzmenko - A. Kopitar - A. Kempe

K. Fiala - Q. Byfield - A. Laferriere

J. Armia - P. Danault - T. Moore

J. Malott - A. Turcotte - C. Perry

B. Dumoulin - D. Doughty

J. Edmundson - B. Clarke

M. Anderson - C. Ceci

D. Kuemper

A. Forsberg

Projected Sharks Lines:

Here are the projected lines for the Sharks:

T. Toffoli - M. Celebrini - W. Smith

P. Kurashev - A. Wennberg - W. Eklund

C. Graf - M. Misa - J. Skinner

B. Goodrow - T. Dellandrea - R. Reaves

D. Orlov - T. Liljegren

M. Ferraro - J. Klingberg

S. Dickinson - V. Desharnais

Y. Askarov

A. Nedeljkovic

Injuries

The Kings will still be without Kyle Burroughs, who is still on injured reserve. Forward Warren Foegele is considered day to day after he left Sunday's game against the Blackhawks in the first period, after taking a hit on the boards. He will not be in for tonight's game. For the San Jose Sharks, a few defensemen are injured, including Nick Leddy and John Klingberg, who are day-to-day. As well as F, Adam Gaudette is also day-to-day.

Key Factors

This game is important for the Kings as they can not only continue their point streak but also build momentum with a win. The Kings will have to try to stay out of the penalty box, as the Sharks are ranked 7th in the NHL on the power play. With their young talent, the Kings will have to be careful. The Kings' power play is ranked 15th and will face a Sharks penalty kill ranked 29th in the NHL, while the Kings' penalty kill is ranked 21st.

The Kings will be focusing on the young phenom, Macklin Celebrini, as he has 6 goals and 9 assists for 15 points in 9 games. The Kings, on the other hand, will continue to look at Adrian Kempe, who has 5 goals and 8 assists for 15 points so far this season. The Kings will also be looking at their depth pieces to tilt the game in their favour.

If the Kings can stay out of the penalty box and have their depth provide momentum, the Kings will be able to overpower the Sharks and get their 5th win of the season.