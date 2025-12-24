Another Brutal Loss At Home: Kings Drop 3-2 to Kraken Despite Late Push

The Los Angeles Kings (15-12-9) are running out of ways to explain these losses, and patience is running out for the team's on-ice performance. While it was a slightly better performance by the Kings tonight than last night's embarrassing loss to the Blue Jackets, this loss is still concerning for Los Angeles.

Despite a late push in the third period and a late goal that brought them within one possession to tie the game up. The Kings dropped a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken (15-14-6) on Tuesday night, after a sluggish second period and another tough sequence coming in the final seconds of regulation.

Kevin Fiala's final blast from just above the goal line rang off the crossbar and out, summarizing just the season Los Angeles has had, defined by missed chances and frustration.

While Los Angeles outshot the Kraken 37-28, Seattle controlled large stretches of the second period and converted on 1/2 power play goals, while the Kings struggled again on the power play, finishing 0/3 on the night.

Second Period Collapse

Everything unraveled for Los Angeles in the second period after both teams went scoreless in the first period.

Kraken forward Jordan Eberle opened the scoring early in the second after Seattle won the faceoff. Within the next 15 minutes of the period, Seattle scored two goals, and all of a sudden, in the blink of an eye, the lead was 3-0 with under four minutes remaining in the period.

Though Fiala scored just a few seconds later to make it a two-goal game, the damage was already done in a period where Los Angeles looked outmatched.

Late Push Comes Up Inches Short

Los Angeles still refused to go away in the final period, even though it was a tough ladder to climb. Andrei Kuzmenko was able to score and pull the Kings within one, but from there, Seattle's goalie Joey Daccord was holding his own and blocking shots for most of the final frame, as the Kings were threatening to tie the game up.

The Kings hit iron in the final seconds, heartbreakingly, as Fiala missed the go-ahead goal to force overtime.

It was a heartbreaking bounce from Fiala's puck hitting off the crossbar, which resulted in another loss.

Same Result

The Kings' margin continues to remain similar; the effort is there most nights, and other nights it's not, and luck isn't on their side in the closing moments.

