Anton Forsberg Shuts Out Former Team as Kings Beat Senators 1-0

In a tightly contested game that came down to defense, the Los Angeles Kings squeaked past the Ottawa Senators 1-0 on Saturday night in Ottawa.

But the standout performance has to go to former Senator Anton Forsberg, who secured his first shutout with the Kings, stopping all 17 shots. Despite Ottawa constantly getting very close to scoring a goal in the net, Forsberg stayed focused and squashed away any chances that the Senators had at scoring a goal.

LA Kings (@LAKings) on X

SHUT 'EM OUT!

Lone Goal Comes Early

The game’s only goal came from Alex Laferriere at the nine-minute mark in the first period, assisted by Mikey Anderson and Quinton Byfield.

Doughty Exits With Injury

Unfortunately, the night took a worrying turn for Los Angeles when veteran defenseman Drew Doughty blocked a shot off his skate in the second period and was limping off the ice in pain.

Doughty didn’t return for the rest of the game, and the injury report was listed as a lower-body injury, forcing the Kings to adjust their defensive pairings on the ice. Still, Forsberg’s steady play helped the Kings survive a close match despite being undermanned.

Looking Ahead

If you look at the stats, the game was close; the Senators should have scored some goals, but give credit to the Kings' defense for staying disciplined and not looking fazed at all on the road.

With this win, the Kings improve to 4-0-0 on their road trip and are now 10-5-4 overall, sitting atop the Pacific Division. Los Angeles now has two more games left on its six-game road trip against the Sharks and Capitals, looking to cap off a strong end on this trip.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.