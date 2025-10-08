Avalanche Spoil Kings Season Opener

Both the Kings and the Avalanche entered this game with high expectations. Colorado built its team around its core players, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, while Los Angeles added a few veteran pieces and is leaning towards their up-and-coming young talent and veterans.

It was shaping up to be a great game, but it was the exact opposite.

In a season opener that’s already shaping to be a statement game for the Avalanche, they surged out to a 3-0 lead through the first two periods, scoring three goals in the second period alone.

What looked like a tight, close, cautious first period of action blew open as Colorado’s offense began to attack the Kings and found a groove, while Los Angeles struggled to find answers on both sides of the ice.

First Period: Tight Defense, No Goals

In the first period, both teams appeared sluggish and deficient, with both goaltenders standing strong and protecting their nets. Neither team could break the tie and score the team's first goal of the season, making it interesting to see if the entire game would go this way.

The ice was played with discipline and toughness, with a few penalties and hard hits.

Speaking of a few hits, the biggest hit was the one Josh Manson delivered to Warren Foegele, which sparked a fistfight between Jeff Mallot and Manson, resulting in an extra 2-minute unsportsmanlike penalty. Many argue that this was the breaking point for Los Angeles.

Second Period: Avalanche Takes Over

Colorado came out with a statement once the second period began, putting Los Angeles on its heels.

Avs opened the scoring 48 seconds into the middle frame, setting up forward Martin Necas for a snipe to score Colorado’s first goal of the season, assisted by MacKinnon.

The next play that sparked a 2-0 lead came just a few minutes later when Sam Malinski scored from the left side of the ice through a maze of traffic in front of him that was a very tough shot, one that Kings goaltender Kuemper never even saw go through.

Suddenly, what had looked like a defensive battle became a runway. As left-wing Artturi Lehkonen dived down on the ice and scored a goal off the assist from Makar to take a commanding 3-0 lead.

Third Period: Avalanche Hold Off Kings

The Kings managed to score in the final period with Kevin Fiala cashing in on the fast break to avoid the shutout, but it wasn’t enough to mount a comeback.

Overall, it wasn’t a pretty night for the Kings, as it looked like mentally they weren’t in the game after the first period. Give credit to Scott Wedgewood, who came up big for his squad and spoiled Anze Kopitar’s final home opener.

It’s just one game; there's no need to panic for the Kings. However, mentally, they let the Avs get in their heads, and they can’t allow that to happen again against superior teams in the Western Conference if they’re going to be contenders.