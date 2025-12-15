Breaking News: Kings Travel To Dallas, Missing Key Players

The Los Angeles Kings (14-8-9) will be significantly shorthanded tonight in an already tough game against the Dallas Stars (21-7-5).

Head Coach Jim Hiller confirmed that centers Quinton Byfield and Phillip Danault will both miss tonight's game due to the flu. Danault will miss his second straight game after being ruled out on Saturday against the Flames again due to the flu, and Byfield, one of the team's best two-way forwards, will also be ruled out.

Their absence will be interesting to see how the Kings juggle their lineup tonight against one of the best teams in the West, the Stars. In what was already going to be a challenging task if LA was healthy, playing on the road against a well-balanced team, Los Angeles will need strong performance from the others if they want to upset the Stars tonight in a very tough environment.

