Corey Perry To Make Los Angeles Kings Debut Against The St. Louis Blues

After suffering an injury before the 2025-26 season began and being sidelined for the entire pre-season and start to the regular season, Corey Perry will make his debut for the Los Angeles Kings against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

Perry had knee surgery back in September because of an injury he suffered during an off-season skate. At this point, he is in the sixth week since his injury, and he was given a six-to eight-week timeline for his return.

The team announced that tonight is the night Perry gets to put on the Kings’ colours for the first time in a game.

Last week, the right winger was practising in a red non-contact uniform for the first time. That sign suggested that he was nearing a return, but this may be sooner than many had originally thought.

Perry’s return comes at a time when the Kings are missing captain Anze Kopitar and starting goaltender Darcy Kuemper, who are both sidelined with lower-body injuries.

Perry was acquired by Kings GM Ken Holland in free agency when he signed the 40-year-old to a one-year, $2-million contract on July 1.

Holland and Perry share a connection from their Edmonton Oilers days, leading to Perry earning his biggest contract in terms of average annual value since 2018-19.

Last season, the veteran scored 19 goals and 30 points for the Oilers in the regular season. Furthermore, he registered a mighty 10 goals and 14 points in 22 playoff games.

In addition to Perry’s ability to perform in the playoffs and be an emotional leader, he’s been to five Stanley Cup finals in the last six seasons, losing all five.

Nonetheless, Perry will be looking to make a big impact in his return from injury and his Kings debut. Los Angeles could use an injection of energy after their 1-3-2 start, and Perry can provide just that.

"He's the type of player that I think was an important addition for us," coach Jim Hiller told reporters on Tuesday morning. "We're really looking for the stuff he does for us on the ice, on the bench and in the room. All those intangibles that go along with his storied career to this point."

The Kings' begin a five-game road trip against the Blues tonight at 5 p.m. PT.