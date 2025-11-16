Drew Doughty Exits Kings Game With Lower-Body Injury

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty left Saturday’s game against the Ottawa Senators in the second period and will not return for the rest of the game due to a lower-body injury.

Doughty appeared in visible pain after blocking a shot on the inside of his left skate earlier and was shown trying to shake off the injury, but was still in severe pain and walked straight to the locker room.

The Kings will continue to play without him in the third period, with a 1-0 lead and a lot to ask with 5D in the third.

