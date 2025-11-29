Ducks Stun Kings in Shootout After L.A. Blows Two-Goal Third-Period Lead

The Los Angeles Kings (11-6-7) watched a sure victory slip away from their fingertips yet again, surrendering a 4-2 third-period lead before falling 5-4 in a Shootout to the Anaheim Ducks (15-8-1) on Friday afternoon.

This loss marks yet another collapse in extra time for L.A., a trend that continues to haunt them in their season.

The Kings entered the third period tied 2-2. After Alex Laferriere opened the scoring late in the first, and a back-and-forth second period featuring goals from Kevin Fiala and Anaheim’s Olen Zellweger and Chris Kreider, Los Angeles surged ahead early in the third period.

Goals from Alex Turcotte and Joel Edmondson in a span of 3 minutes in the final frame pushed the Kings to a commanding 4-2 lead with just over 12 minutes left.

And then it unraveled just like how Kings fans are used to seeing all season.

Kings Collapse

Anaheim flipped the momentum in the third period. It all started when Pavel Mintyukov fired the puck through traffic to cut the deficit to one. The Ducks continued to put pressure on the Kings on defense, giving them no easy shots in their own net.

Down one score with just under 1:30 left in the final regulation, with the Kings pinned in their zone, 20-year-old Leo Carlsson buried the goal, sending Honda Center to erupt while Los Angeles was just standing there, stunned that they let the game get away from them just like that.

Despite surviving in overtime thanks to Darcy Kuemper coming up big with key saves, the Kings once again failed to end it in extra periods. In the shootout, Troy Terry and Carlsson both buried a goal for Anaheim, while the Kings came up empty on all shots, continuing a frustrating trend.

L.A. has now dropped five of its last six overtime or shootout decisions, which has quickly become a flaw they can’t seem to solve.

The numbers tell the story: the Kings, despite leading for most of the game, were outshot 31-26 overall, gave up two third-period goals, and managed just one shot on goal in the final five minutes of regulation.

It was definitely a statement win for Anaheum, never giving up even when the odds are stacked against them. But, for the Kings, they let the game get away from their own hands, and it was another reminder of their season-long struggles to finish games.

Their inability to protect leads and repeated failure in overtime doesn’t make them a playoff contender to fear in April. In a tough division race, they need answers quickly or else their season might end before the playoffs start.

