From Perfect Fit to Puzzle Piece: Kuzmenko’s LA Decline

SAN JOSE, CA — When the Los Angeles Kings acquired Andrei Kuzmenko at last season’s deadline, he helped transform an offensively barren roster into one of the league’s most dangerous even-strength teams down the stretch and the most lethal power play in the postseason.

But the NHL is an unforgiving ecosystem, and few players have felt that turbulence more than Kuzmenko. In his short time in North America, he has already been cycled through multiple systems, coaches, and lineup roles. What once looked like an instant fit in Los Angeles has quickly shifted into uncertainty.

Last year’s chemistry with Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe was undeniable in that 20 game burst, but it has completely evaporated to start 2025–26. After seven points in his first 13 games as a plus three, Kuzmenko’s momentum stalled. His usage cratered with a 7:32 showing in Montreal and a 7:50 game in Pittsburgh, followed by three straight scratches. He has not registered a point in five games and now sits at seven points in 18 games as a minus one.

When Kuzmenko is rolling, he is a surplus scorer who can flirt with 30 goals. When he is not, he becomes a liability for a team that is desperate for middle-six production. That volatility is precisely why the Kings offered only a one-year extension. The risk and reward are written directly into his stat line.

To be a true top six forward in the modern NHL, players must contribute on both sides of the puck. Kuzmenko’s defensive game remains the gap in his profile, much like fellow countryman Ilya Kovalchuk. KHL imports tend to arrive as finished products. This is who he is. The question is whether that “finished product” aligns with a forechecking, pressure driven, board play oriented Kings identity. Right now, it often does not.

To his credit, Kuzmenko had strong moments against a resurgent Sharks team, especially on the power play where his scoring instincts still flash. At five on five, he logged the eighth most minutes among forwards, reflecting that “just outside the mark” tweener status. Not quite top six at even strength, but elevated into that tier through special teams usage. His underlying numbers were respectable with chances even at four to four and shots seven to six against, but not truly impactful.

And that is the story. Kuzmenko is noticeable and polarizing almost entirely because of the power play. If not for an outstanding performance by Yaroslav Askarov, the Kings likely would have converted on one of their man advantages, with Kuzmenko heavily involved. But this league does not reward hypotheticals. Production is king, and this King needs to produce.

His one year, 4.3 million dollar contract looks more and more like a temporary solution. Either he finds his touch again or he becomes a natural trade piece if Los Angeles looks to add another forward. The front office will not hesitate to exchange volatility for reliability.

There is still a useful player inside Kuzmenko. Maybe he becomes a specialty weapon. Maybe a sheltered offensive winger who boosts the power play. But just like any professional looking for the next pay grade, the output must match the price.

So far, it has not. And unless his scoring returns, this may be his final season in Los Angeles.