How Will Jacob Moverare Battle for a Spot in the Kings' Defensive Depth Chart?

The Los Angeles Kings are loaded with roster spots in the defensemen depth chart, and defenseman Jacob Moverare will once again be fighting for his place on the depth chart.

The Swedish blue liner, who signed a two-year extension in 2024, has barely gotten any playing time in his four seasons as a part of the Kings' rotation. With new additions and established veterans ahead of him, where exactly does he fit this season?

Kings Defesnive Picture

The Kings possess a defensive core anchored by Drew Doughty, Brandt Clarke, Mikey Anderson, Joel Edmundson, etc. All are locked up for significant minutes on the ice and will be playing a substantial amount of minutes this season.

Along with their core kept intact, the Kings also welcomed new additions to the team, including Brian Dumoulin and Cody Ceci, who bring more experience and size, giving the head coach Jim Hiller a reliable roster mixed with veterans and defensive-minded skaters.

With already seven spots likely filled, the focus will shift to Moverare fighting to stay on the team and having to elevate past one of the players.

Moverare vs. Burroughs

All signs point to a training camp battle between Jacob Moverare and Kyle Burroughs for the last defensive spot on the roster. Moverare has the edge in height and strength as he is listed at 6’3 weighing 193 lbs.

But Burroughs has the versatility and experience, as he is a few years older than Moverare and can play both the left and right sides. With a more petite physique, he is more stable and brings more speed to the ice.

Both players are on affordable contracts, and both are entering contract years, which makes their performances early in the season even more critical for their long-term futures.

Projected Role in 2025-26

If Moverare wins the battle, he’ll likely serve as the primary depth defenseman, rotating into the lineup when rest, injuries, or matchups demand a change.

If he loses out to Burroughs, he may find himself as a healthy scratch or even facing waivers depending on the Kings’ roster shuffle.

Either way, Moverare remains an important piece of the puzzle. With Los Angeles looking to shake its first-round playoff struggles, having steady and reliable depth options like Moverare could prove crucial as the grind of the season unfolds.