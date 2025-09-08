Is 2025-26 the Final Stanley Cup Window for the LA Kings?

For the Los Angeles Kings, this season might mean more than just another year of hockey on the ice; it could be the last shot they have for a Stanley Cup title.

After four consecutive first-round exits to the Edmonton Oilers, the Kings face a daunting challenge. Year after year, the same storyline has surrounded the Kings, with each year promising a breakthrough, only to end in disappointment.

Again, this is still a very talented group of players that is filled with not only veterans who have playoff experience, but also young, talented stars who have the potential to be great. But there comes a moment where your window closes, not because of the talent, but from the psychological element of repeatedly falling short of expectations.

Aging Core Nearing the End

The Kings' identity still revolves around two franchise legends: Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty, who have been with the franchise for over a decade, with two Stanley Cup titles under their belt.

But, given their age and attrition, it might be time to move on from both Doughty and Kopitar this season. Many die-hard Kings fans and experts have been advocating for this move to happen earlier, as they believe the young talent in LA can lead them to the promised land. Now, we just have to wait and see if the Kings will deal them at the trade deadline or next summer.

This season could be the last where we both see them on a Kings uniform, or at least play at a solid level. Kopitar was still great, playing 81 games at age 38 with 21 goals, 46 assists, and 67 points. He can still play at a high level, but he most likely will take a step back this year, given his age, and so will Doughty, who missed time with injuries last season.

Years of Playoff Heartbreak

The recent playoff history of the Kings is a maddening one. While they've assembled competitive rosters, Los Angeles has lost to the Oilers in the first round in four straight playoffs. Every series has uncovered the same issues: failure to close with superstar talent, infuriating up-and-down goaltending, and an inability to stop Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

That consecutive failure has created an impression that the Kings have remained constant. If they cannot progress this season, fans and management could expect changes to the roster.

The Goaltending Question

Goaltending has been a big question mark come postseason for the Kings in recent years. Last offseason, the Kings acquired Darcy Kuemper, bringing in his veteran experience to provide stability and strength under the net.

At 35, Kuemper is a short-term solution rather than a long-term answer. If he falters, the Kings lack a proven young goalie ready to take the reins. In a Western Conference where elite goaltending often swings playoff series, this could be the factor that determines whether the Kings finally break through.

Why the Window Isn’t Completely Closed

Despite the concerns, Los Angeles still has reasons for optimism. Their younger core, led by Quinton Byfield, Adrian Kempe, Brandt Clarke, and Alex Turcotte, is young, elevating pieces entering their prime.

If two or three of these players take significant leaps this season, the Kings could balance their veteran leadership with youthful energy and skill.

The Pacific Division, while competitive, remains winnable. Vancouver has emerged as a contender, and Edmonton continues to be the biggest obstacle, but the Kings finished second place in the division last season and were just two games back of the first-seeded Golden Knights.

Suppose LA has enough depth and talent to stay in the mix. A key trade deadline move could push them over the top.