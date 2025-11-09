Kevin Fiala Hits 500 Career Points as Kings Survive Penguins 3–2 Thriller

LA Kings (@LAKings) on X

The Los Angeles Kings opened their six-game road trip in Pittsburgh with a hard-fought, gritty 3-2 win over the Penguins on early Sunday afternoon. The win also gives the Kings their first victory over an Eastern Conference team this season, who are now 1-2-2.

This win was not only a significant road victory against a tough team, but it made it an even more memorable day because Forward Kevin Fiala became just the second Swiss-born player in the NHL to reach 500 career points, joining Nashville Predators Roman Josi.

The Kings entered the game needing a big win after their embarrassing home loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday night. They delivered one of their more balanced performances of the season, weathering Pittsburgh's offense and getting great contributions from Corey Perry, who’s been hot lately, providing a big goal to even up the score in the third period.

Fiala Reaches Milestone

Fiala’s milestone came late in the third period when the score was tied 2-2, and he scored the late goal to give the Kings their first lead of the game.

Jim Hiller asked about Kevin Fiala after the game:

"Him and I talked before the game and both of us understood that he would have to have a good game for us to win, so it's great to see. When you say, 'get me out there and I'll deliver' and you get out there and you deliver.....what a game."

Fiala, 29 years old, is showing the Wild that they made a big mistake trading him away so early in his career, when he’s just entering the prime of his profession. The Swiss native now stands alone with his 500th point beside Josi as the only Swiss-born player to reach that mark in points.

Final

The game was fast-paced early on, with both teams exchanging early chances. The Penguins struck early when Anthony Mantha buried a goal midway through the first period, but the Kings responded with Anze Kopitar banking it in from the center to tie it 1-1.

Los Angeles found their way down 2-1 after the second period came to an end, but the Kings were looking like the better team, but just couldn’t execute their goals early on. However, late in the second, Alex Turcotte went down hard after a heavy collision with Connor Clifton near the boards. The 24-year-old was helped off and didn’t return to the game after the second. No update has been announced by the Kings yet on his injury or the timetable for his return.

In the third period, the Kings looked like a completely different team, tightening their defense and scoring in pivotal moments, including Corey Perry tying the game midway through. It’s now Perry’s 7th goal in just 10 games; he’s been the most underrated pickup so far this offseason.

A few minutes later, the historic moment came upon us when Fiala scored the goal with under 8 minutes left to give Los Angeles the lead, and the Kings' defense stepped up on the other end to close the game with a victory.

Kings Find Their Footing

This victory carries extra weight as the Kings continue their six-game road trip against the Canadiens on Tuesday and will let us know whether Los Angeles gained some momentum from today's win.

It’s a sign that the Kings have enough depth to make a deep run in the postseason. With Perry now playing at a high level and other guys stepping up, there’s no excuse for the Kings not to make the playoffs and advance further.

