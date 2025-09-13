Kings Forward Corey Perry Reportedly Injured

Earlier today, it was reported that Corey Perry was injured in an on-ice incident.

Although the injury occurred on September 12th, there is limited information available about the specifics of the injury itself. Earlier in the offseason, the Kings signed Corey Perry to a 1 year $2 million contract. Perry is fresh off a Stanley Cup Finals loss, having been a member of the Edmonton Oilers.

The most information we have is that, according to ProHockeyRumors, Perry's injury occurred along the boards, not in open ice. However, we do not know if it resulted from another player or a different cause. It was also reported that Perry was removed from the ice in a wheelchair for further medical procedures. While it may take some time for the report to determine if he will be able to play both in the preseason and regular season, the Kings are able to fill his role with other depth players if Perry is out for a longer stretch of time.

While we do not know the severity of the injury, this could be a significant loss for the Kings as Perry was brought onto the team for depth scoring and his leadership. Perry also brings a lot of playoff experience, having made the Stanley Cup Final 6 times, with 5 of those appearances coming in the last 5 years. While his record in the finals is 1-5, he does have that experience.

Last season, Perry played 81 games as a member of the Edmonton Oilers, where he registered 19 goals, 11 assists for 30 points. But his great play was during the playoffs, where he played 22 games and had 10 goals and 4 assists. Perry was a game changer during the Finals, often playing alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Perry would also be moved up and down the lineup, demonstrating that, regardless of his position, he is an impactful player, which is why the Kings signed him for a 1-year deal.

Perry has had injuries that have taken long periods of time throughout his career, but he always seems to bounce back once he is healthy. In September 2018, Perry missed 5 months after he had surgery for a torn meniscus and an MCL injury. While Perry isn't putting up career-high numbers for his age, he has been a consistent depth player who is capable of filling in wherever his team needs him.