Kings' Fourth Straight Loss Highlights Ongoing Issue

The Los Angeles Kings (14-10-9) showed flashes of urgency and physicality in the final period. Still, familiar issues resurfaced as they dropped their fourth consecutive game, falling 3-2 to the Florida Panthers (18-13-2) on Wednesday afternoon.

Despite a late third-period push to trim the lead down to one, the Kings were once again undone by costly turnovers, missed chances, and an inability to sustain momentum when it mattered most.

Kings Strike First, But Can't Build Momentum

LA struck first again early, midway through the first period, capitalizing on several shots blocked by Florida's defense. Brandt Clarke and Alex Laferriere did a good job of rewarding Joel Armia for scoring the goal and giving the Kings a 1-0 lead after one.

It was a good sign for the Kings that they had a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes because the Panthers were (0-9-0) when trailing after 20 minutes. So, Los Angeles already had the advantage just by scoring the first goal of the game, which they've done plenty of times this season.

The Kings controlled large stretches early in the game, matching Florida shot-for-shot and winning key faceoffs, but the Panthers didn't quit as the game progressed. Anton Forsberg kept Los Angeles in front with a great night, finishing with 25 saves, including timely stops on Bard Marchand and Carter Verhaeghe during Florida's run.

Florida's Pressure Turns the Tide

But that pressure from Forsberg didn't last long, as Anton Lundell tied the game 1-1 early in the second period, finishing a quick sequence off a Panthers faceoff win. Florida wasn't finished there, though. Just five minutes later, after scoring their first goal, Verhaeghe gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead, burying the tough shot through traffic after a breakdown from the Kings.

The dagger came just five seconds into the third period when Sam Bennett extended Florida's lead to 3-1 after Brandt Clarke turned the puck over and converted quickly before Los Angeles could recover defensively.

To their credit, Los Angeles didn't give up when Kevin Fiala pulled Los Angeles within one, snipping it past the goaltender to make it 3-2. It looked like that goal would give the Kings some sort of momentum or urgency to get back into the game, but that didn't happen.

Missed chances tell the story. Several of King's attempts sailed just wide right or were blocked in the slot. Give credit to Florida's defense in the clutch, making it challenging for Los Angeles to find clean shooting lanes during its final push.

Kings once again struggled on the power play, going 1-4 tonight and failing to capitalize on key opportunities to swing momentum. Meanwhile, turnovers were also another issue, particularly late in periods, and continued to haunt them.

Four straight losses later, the Kings are still searching for answers, collapsing right in front of our eyes every game. You could point to several issues, including effort, turnovers, blown leads, and execution to close out games. Until Los Angeles can learn how to close games and protect leads, this slide will continue.

