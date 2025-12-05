Kings' Late Push Not Enough As Blackhawks Hold On 2-1

It was the healthiest the Kings have been all season, getting Drew Doughty back from injury, but the team chemistry looked disconnected and flat through the first 40 minutes of regulation.

Despite Trevor Moore scoring the only goal of the night for the Kings in the third period, L.A. could never overcome the Blackhawks' defense, which silenced the Kings' offense and crowd, continuing the team's home struggles.

The Kings generated 27 shots and dominated the faceoff circle at 55.9 percent. However, it still wasn’t enough to solve Chicago’s goaltender Spencer Knight or erase the two goals they gave up in the second period.

Blackhawks Strike in the Second

Chicago broke open the scoreless match in the second period when Connor Bedard won the face-off against Quinton Byfield and ripped the power-play goal, capitalizing on the Kings' weak penalty kill.

The Blackhawaks then added a late-period dagger with just six seconds remaining, as defenseman Wyatt Kaiser beat Darcy Kuemper in the shooting lane to make it 2-0.

The Kings were competitive on the ice but not on the scoreboard for the first 40 minutes. After the game, Warren Foegele commented that the team wasn't in sync early on tonight.

“We weren't really connected in the first 40 minutes, and it bit us, “Warren Foegele.”

Kings Power-Play Struggles

The Kings had five power-play chances of their own and had a chance to tie it up on the final power-play, but came up empty. The scoreboard and stat sheet were close and even between the two teams, but on the ice, Chicago was clearly the better team tonight, with more focus and a stronger desire to play together.

Los Angeles out-hit the Blackhawks 20-13, but that doesn’t mean anything if you lose the game when the buzzer sounds. Too many mistakes and sequences broke down before they became threats.

A Familiar Frutsration at Home

With another tough loss at home that could’ve gone either way, the offense is still searching for consistency. The Kings are winning face-offs, getting saves, and outshooting their opponents for the most part, but the goals simply aren't coming.

Until that changes, these issues will continue in Los Angeles and may get worse as the season approaches April.

