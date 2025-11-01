Kings Place Defenseman Kyle Burroughs on Waivers Amid Injury

The Los Angeles Kings have placed defenseman Kyle Burroughs on waivers Saturday morning as they manage a full 23-man roster for the 2025-26 season. Burroughs has also been sidelined for this season with an upper-body injury since September 30 and has yet to get on the ice for the Kings.

Last season, he appeared in only 33 games with the Kings due to health issues. Burrough was acquired by the Kings in the 2024 offseason, hoping to add depth to their defense and blue line, but the trade has been disappointing for both Burrough and the Kings thus far.

However, with the Kings' roster already filled with players better than Burrough right now due to his inability to stay on the ice, the club opted to place him on waivers to create flexibility.

Teams That Could Target Burroughs

Burroughs has 24 hours to wait and see if a team will claim him from the waiver wires, or else he will be assigned to join the Ontario Reign. Potential landing spots could include the Vancouver Canucks, the team he played his best stint for and where he made a name, or another reunion with the Colorado Avalanche, which drafted him but didn't play any games in his rookie season.

There are plenty of teams that could use Burroughs if he's healthy because he's a solid defenseman who could provide everything to a playoff contender with his size and length out on the ice. Clubs dealing with injuries or a lack of depth on defense might see Burrough as a reliable option with NHL experience.

Kings Managing Tight Roster

These moves come again as the Kings look to juggle their roster early in the season. Los Angeles already placed goaltender Pheonix Copley on waivers twice this season, who is now assigned to Ontario, as the Kings continue to trim down their roster and focus on keeping their roster intact.

