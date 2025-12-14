Kings' Same Problems Equal Same Result In OT Loss To Calgary

The Los Angeles Kings (14-8-9) had a chance to put away the Calgary Flames (13-16-4) on Saturday night. Instead, they left Crypto.com Arena with another frustrating loss, another recurring issue that sums up who they are this season.

Anze Kopitar thought he had scored the game-winning goal in overtime, but the goal was waived off after an apparent kicking motion, giving the Flames a chance to win it in an extra period.

After the obvious kicking motion, Calgary centre Morgan Frost scored the game-winning goal just a few seconds later as the Flames edged the Kings 2-1, extending Los Angeles’ struggles to win at home 4-6-4 and close out games despite strong goaltending from Darcy Kuemper today and another early lead.

Early Lead, No Follow-Up

The Kings struck midway through the first period when Adrian Kempe finished off a clean pass from Alex Laferriere to score his 11th goal of the season. But the momentum didn’t carry for Los Angeles’ offense.

Defensively, the Kings were great tonight until the final moments, especially in goal, where Kuemper delivered 36 saves, quietly playing like the best player on the Kings this season.

In the middle frame of the second period, the Flames answered back, tying the scoreboard 1-1 after extended pressure in the Kings' zone, and Kevin Fiala turning it over, costing them a goal on the other end.

Power Play Struggles

It was a breakdown, likely due to fatigue and poor puck management by Fiala, two issues that helped the Flames get back in the game.

Both teams had plenty of chances to score in power-play, the Kings going 0-2 tonight and the Flames finishing 0-4 for the night. It was looking like it would end the same way again for Los Angeles, and it did.

Kuemper Keeps it Close

Kuemper was great all night, bailing out the Kings in so many possessions where they were close to giving up a goal; without Kuemper, the game wouldn’t have reached extra time.

Anze Kopitar said after the game they can't take him for granted and need to help support him by scoring more goals.

"He was the reason why we got the one point," Kopitar said. "We have to find something to jumpstart the offense."

But, once again in overtime, the Kings were exposed when it mattered most.

Calgary controlled possession early in the 3-on-3 action, and Frost finished the sequence, beating Los Angeles to seal the win. Despite winning 54 percent of their faceoffs, the Kings also committed 17 giveaways, which gave Calgary extended possession.

The same result is turning into a pattern for the Kings. It’s either a slow start that ends with them losing in overtime or a strong start that ends with them blowing the lead and losing again in an extra period.

Until Los Angeles figures this issue out, the losses will continue to pile up, and so will their missed points in a tightly crowded Western Conference.

