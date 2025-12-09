Kings Take Down The Mammoth For Second Straight Victory

The Los Angeles Kings (14-8-7) traveled to Utah to take Mammoth (14-14-3) for the first time this season. After scoring a season-high six goals in their victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, the Kings looked to carry over their offensive success as they face another Western conference foe.

After starting the season 9-1-2 on the road, the Kings had lost their last three road contests going 0-1-2 in that span. They managed to get back on track away from home with a 4-2 victory over the Mammoth on Monday night. Thanks to a great start and solid goaltending, the Kings pick up two points with their second straight victory.

The Mothers of the Los Angeles Kings might be good luck as they are now 2-0-0 with the Mom's in the building. They're even averaging a whopping five goals per game. Whatever they said to their sons it has worked and further proves the theory that Mom always knows best.

Strong Early Effort Gives Kings First Period Lead

Just over two minutes into the game, the Kings were headed to the power play after Mammoth rookie Daniil But was sent to the box for the first time in his young NHL career for hooking Quinton Byfield. However, the Kings power play struggles continued as they failed to get anything going on the man advantage once again.

Although they were unable to capitalize on an early opportunity, the Kings were bound to score as they were controlling the play early on. Surely enough, LA opened the scoring thanks to $10 million dollar man, Adrian Kempe. With just over 12 minutes remaining in the period, Kempe scored a gorgeous goal as he beat Karel Vejmelka with a slick backhand move as he came in with immense speed. The Kings leading scorer gave his team a 1-0 with his 10th goal of the season. Kevin Fiala picks up his first of two assists on the evening.

About two minutes later, the Kings doubled their lead thanks to a tremendous pass by Fiala that found Joel Armia who beat Vejmelka on a breakaway. Armia's sixth goal of the season gave the Kings a 2-0 lead as the first period came to a close.

The Kings did have a brief scare however as Brandon Tanev seemingly scored a tremendous breakaway goal, but Jim Hiller and the Kings decided to challenge and Tanev's goal was offside.

Mammoth Cut The Lead In Half

After fending off a late Utah push in the first, the Kings lead was eventually cut in half. LA began the second period on the penalty kill due to Andrei Kuzmenko being assessed an interference penalty late in the first. Just 34 seconds into the middle frame, Dylan Guenther made the Kings pay as he fired a rocket of a shot past Darcy Kuemper.

Aside from Guenther's tally, the action was limited. Both LA and Utah had their opportunities but the goaltenders stood tall to keep the score at 2-1 entering the third. With how the period started, a 2-1 score was a major win for the Kings.

From Perfect Fit to Puzzle Piece: Kuzmenko’s LA Decline

SAN JOSE, CA — When the Los Angeles Kings acquired Andrei Kuzmenko at last season’s deadline, he helped transform an offensively barren roster into one of the league’s most dangerous even-strength teams down the stretch and the most lethal power play in the postseason.

Captains Carried The Third

The Kings wasted little time when it came to building upon their lead. Early in the final frame LA added a much needed insurance marker thanks to their captain. Anze Kopitar scored his sixth goal of the season as he was in the right spot at the right time and buried a rebound shot by Vejmelka, doubling the LA lead. Adrian Kempe and Joel Edmundson record the assists.

Once again, the Mammoth managed to cut the Kings lead in half. This time it was Utah's captain who got on the score sheet. Clayton Keller made it a 3-2 hockey game with a gorgeous backhand shot off a nice feed from Nick Schmaltz.

Joel Armia iced the game with his second of the game as he managed to find the back empty net from inside the Kings end.

Two Huge Points

They didn't score six goals again but the Kings pull off another impressive victory for their second straight win. A solid 60 minute effort moves the LA to 14-8-7 as they continue to battle for the lead in the Pacific division. The Kings are now a perfect 4-0-0 all time against the newly created Utah Mammoth franchise.

Catch the Kings next on Wednesday, December 10th when they take on the Seattle Kraken (11-9-6) at Climate Pledge Arena with puck drop at 7:00 PM ET/10:00 PM PT.

Kings Three Stars

1st Star: Kevin Fiala (2 A, +2, 1 HIT)

2nd Star: Adrian Kempe (1 G, 1 A, +2)

3rd Star: Joel Armia (2 G, +2, 4 SOG)

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.Latest News