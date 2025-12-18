    • Powered by Roundtable

    Kings Vs Lightning Game Preview: Kings Desperate for a Win Amongst 4 Game Losing Skid

    Marek Robinson
    Dec 18, 2025, 22:15
    Updated at: Dec 18, 2025, 23:39

    The Kings are in Tampa, taking on the Lightning, looking to snap their 4 Game losing streak.

    The Kings remain in the state of Florida as they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight. The Kings are in the 2nd half of a back-to-back after losing to the Panthers yesterday, 3-2. Tampa is also coming off a 5-2 loss to the Panthers and is trying to avoid a 3-game losing streak tonight. The Kings are looking for their 3rd win in December as they try to avoid sliding down the Pacific standings. 

    Projected Kings Lines

    Here are the projected lines for the Kings tonight: 

    Alex Laferriere - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe

    Kevin Fiala - Quinton Byfield - Joel Armia

    Warren Foegele - Alex Turcotte - Trevor Moore

    Andrei Kuzmenko - Jeff Mallott - Corey Perry

    Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty

    Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke

    Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci

    Anton Forsberg

    Pheonix Copley

    Projected Lightning Lines

    Here are the projected lines for the Lightning tonight: 

    Jake Guentzel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

    Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point - Oliver Bjorkstrand

    Pontus Homberg - Yanni Gourde - Zemgus Girgensons

    Curtis Douglas - Nick Paul - Dominic James

    J.J. Moser - Darren Raddysh

    Ryan McDonagh - Max Crozier

    Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Steven Santini

    Andrei Vasilevskiy

    Jonas Johansson

    Injuries and Line Changes

    With the Kings on a back-to-back, the lineup should have very minimal changes. Phillip Danault could return tonight, but no indication has been given that he will. Forsberg will get his second straight start after stopping 26 of 29 shots against Florida. Copley will back him up once again.

    The Lightning are without forward Brandon Hagel as he is day-to-day after leaving the game against the Panthers with an injury. Tampa will also be without Erik Cernak (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (elbow) and Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed). The Lightning will start Andrei Vasilevskiy tonight, who returns after an undisclosed injury and has not played since December 2. Tampa also welcomes back Ryan McDonagh after he has missed the last 18 games with an injury. 

    Key Factors

    The Kings need to be stronger overall, especially tonight against Tampa, which has some offensive firepower in Jake Guentzel and Nikita Kucherov. During this losing streak, the Kings' defence has not been particularly bad, but with how good Tampa is offensively, they will have to be extra sharp.

    The Kings need other players to help provide offence. As recently as Kempe and Fiala, but the biggest issue is that Quinton Byfield has still not registered a point in December, as the Kings have played 7 games up to this point. 

    The Kings are desperate for a win, and if they can generate enough offence tonight, that will be their key to success against this Tampa team. If the Kings' superstars can show up tonight, that is what they need to walk out of Tampa with 2 points. 