LA Kings 2025-26 Player Preview: Liam Greentree

The 19-year-old winger Liam Greentree was selected 26th overall by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2024 NHL draft and will likely not be on the official roster come the 2025-26 opening night, but the top prospect could make it sooner than people might think.

Who is Liam Greentree

Greentree has been one of the OHL’s most talented forwards with the Windsor Spitfires this past season, lighting the league on fire with 49 goals, 70 assists, and 119 points.

The size and height Greentree possesses are imposing, standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing over 200 pounds, he already has a body ready for the NHL. Add his ability to drive the puck in the goal, the speed, and IQ, and it’s easy to see why he’s considered to have immense potential for the Kings' system.

Last season, Greentree took a massive leap in the OHL, demonstrating his offense, decision-making, and vision, making him a dual threat. Many analysts have highlighted his contributions and why he could be a top priority for the Kings this upcoming season.

Expectations for this season

Under different situations, Greentree might have found his way on the ice consistently throughout the regular season on a rebuilding team. Still, Los Angeles is in win-now mode, especially with Anze Kopitar announcing that this will be his last season with the Kings.

Kings are going to go all in on Kopitar’s last season and will look to raise another banner for the first time in over a decade. With their forward group already set, the organization has made it clear they’re choosing veterans with more experience over younger players who have no experience playing on the ice.

This doesn’t mean Greentree won’t be successful for the Kings organization, but it does mean that he will likely return to the OHL for another year, where he will play top minutes and further develop his game, rather than being limited to a bench role.

The Kings will closely monitor his progress, with a potential call-up later in the season or next season if an injury occurs or a player leaves in free agency.

Long-Term Outlook

Again, while Greentree will most likely play out these last preseason games this weekend before being reassigned to the OHL, his future remains bright in LA.

In the next two years, he should be on the roster and play a pivotal role for a playoff-contending team that can drive the offense and step into a major role after Kopitar and other veterans ride off into the sunset.