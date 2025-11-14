LA Kings Continue Their Road Dominance In Toronto

The Los Angeles Kings picked up where they began in this six-game road trip, continuing their impressive run away from home, rallying from a 2-0 hole to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in Overtime on Thursday afternoon.

In what might go down as one of their grittiest wins of the season so far, the Kings once again are showing why they're slowly becoming one of the toughest road teams to beat in 2025.

LA Kings (@LAKings) on X

📰 LA Team Beats Toronto Team in Extra Time in Toronto 📰

Maple Leafs Jump Ahead

The Kings went down early, trailing 2-0, after a couple of costly turnovers and other bad moments that wound up in their net. The Kings would eventually settle in and tie the score 2-2 in the second period after a pair of goals from Warren Foegele and Kevin Fiala.

Kings Respond

But the Maple Leafs weren’t done. John Tavares would strike again, scoring his second goal of the game, giving Toronto back the lead 3-2 heading into the third. Even with the Maple Leafs leading, the Kings kept battling and weren’t phased at all by playing in Toronto.

Statement Road Win

The fight would pay off in the third period with Alex Laffarie deflecting a point shot from Brandt Clarke into the net of the final period, tying the game 3-3 and forcing overtime. In the extra period, Drew Doughty fed a perfect pass to Quinton Byfield, who buried the goal to seal the 4-3 victory 35 seconds in overtime for Los Angeles.

LA Kings (@LAKings) on X

LAFFY CALLS TIE

The win was special because the Kings never bowed to the Maple Leafs in a challenging environment. It was also great to see Los Angeles record their road point streak for the ninth straight game, being the fifth time in the last 20 seasons that the Kings have achieved this feat.

12 games (11-0-1) in 2023-24

10 games (8-0-2) in 2021-22

10 games (8-0-2) in 2013-14

9 games (6-0-3) in 2010-11

The victory improves the Kings to (9-5-4) and gives them an impressive road record at (8-1-2). Coach Jim Hiller said after the game that he’s "really proud" of how the team played tonight.

"I think we've found a little bit of our rhythm and now we're in a good place.”

The message is clear for the Kings: they’ve found their confidence, and it keeps growing more by the day, especially away from home, where they continue to score points at an elite rate.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.