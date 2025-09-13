LA Kings’ Corey Perry Undergoes Knee Surgery, Expected to miss 6-8 Weeks

The Los Angeles Kings' recent offseason addition, Corey Perry, will have to wait a little longer before he makes his debut with the team.

The veteran right winger, who signed a 1-year deal with the Kings this summer, is expected to miss 6-8 weeks after undergoing knee surgery following an injury suffered during a recent training skate at practice.

Setback for Kings

The 40-year-old veteran, known for his experience in big situations, including the playoffs, was hurt during a routine practice session last night, where he went down during the play.

There are no reports on how he went down and what caused the injury in the first place; all we know is that he got injured practicing last night, specifically injuring his knee, which Perry will undergo surgery for.

What this means for Los Angeles is that they will miss a player who brings depth, leadership, and toughness to the group.

A Stanley Cup champion and former Hart Trophy winner, Perry has built an impressive resume in recent years as a physical veteran who can chip in offensively and elevate his play during the postseason.

His absence at the start of the year will create an opening in the lineup for younger players to step up, while the Kings wait for his return.

Timetable Return

If Perry’s recovery stays up to date, he should be back by late October, with the season played only a few weeks in. But if the recovery takes longer, the return will likely push his season debut into early November.

Either way, given Perry’s age, this knee injury could linger with him early on in the season, and it will take him some time to be 100% come playoff time. But, Los Angeles will hope to have him healthy for the latter part of the year as they look to make another playoff push in the highly competitive Western Conference.

The Kings will provide updates on Perry’s progress as he works his way back, but for now, his injury is a setback for both the player and the team, which is counting on his veteran presence.