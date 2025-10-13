LA Kings Forward Faces His Former Team

When the Los Angeles Kings (1-2-0) take the ice tonight in Minnesota, all eyes will be on the former Wild Kevin Fiala, who returns to face the former team that helped develop him into a top-tier scorer.

For Fiala he has struggled in his last 10 games against his former club. Fiala has scored only three goals and eight assists in the previous 10 matchups against the Wild, with a plus-minus of 0.

With the Kings struggling early in the season with their defense, power play, and penalty killing, this should be a game where Fiala uses momentum to carry the Kings forward.

A Familiar Foe

Before joining the Kings, Fiala spent four seasons in Minnesota, where he broke out as one of the league's most dynamic young wingers. The Wild traded him to Los Angeles in the 2022 offseason, a move that they probably regret because of the recession we’ve seen from Fiala in the last few years.

Fiala should use this game as a revenge party, to remind his old team of what they gave up. He’s capable of scoring against tough defense and has speed that could cause problems for Minnesota’s defense today.

Season Momentum

Through three games this season, Fiala has two points, one goal, and one assist while averaging over 18 minutes of playing time on ice. He remains a big part of the Kings' offense, and though LA has struggled offensively at times this season, Fiala’s transition play remains one of the team’s bright spots.

Last season, the former Wild posted a career high of 35 goals and 60 points, finishing as a key part of the Kings' offensive unit. If Los Angeles hopes to find its rhythm on this tough schedule ahead against the Penguins and Hurricanes, it's going to need Fiala and the other to spark their offense and defense.

Final Thoughts

The Kings’ season is still young, but moments like this, where there is a storyline or tough road ahead, will set the tone for the Kings to be stronger. This will significantly boost Fiala’s performance against his former team tonight, as well as Los Angeles’ offense and defense.