LA Kings’ Offseason Moves Paying Off? Ranking the Team’s New Additions So Far in 2025-26

The Los Angeles Kings entered the 2025-26 season with major changes across the board, including personnel and roster moves. After failing to get out of the first round, the Kings introduced a new general manager, Ken Holland, who wasted no time reshaping this roster.

Holland added players with different skill sets, including experience, toughness, and depth —everything Los Angeles has needed in the playoffs over the last few years.

Now, nearly a month into the season, here is how the Kings' offseason additions and Holland himself have fared so far.

1. Ken Holland (General Manager) - A Promising Start, B

Holland’s arrival in May set the tone for what the Kings' team will look like going forward this season. Known for his championship pedigree as a GM with the Red Wings, he immediately brings the experience and expertise the front office needs for this team. While his offseason moves were a little criticized by fans because he wasn’t able to bring in a mega star to put the team over the top, his early results suggest it will pay off in the long run.

2. Corey Perry - Veteran Presence in Locker Room, B

While Perry missed a lot of time to start the season with a knee injury, he returned at 40 and has looked very good, scoring three goals, two assists, and five points in 5 games so far. The most essential role Perry brings to this team is leadership, championship experience, and a veteran presence in the locker room to help mentor the young kings. He’s not the player he once was, but his impact on the ice and locker room is clear - especially come playoff time.

3. Cody Ceci - Defensive Liability, C

The King's defense has been very inconsistent early, but Cody Ceci has provided steady minutes and physicality on the blue line. While not flashy, his play complements Drew Doughty on the ice, but he still hasn’t gotten off to a good start this season to help the Kings' defense be formidable like it was last year. It’s still early, and Ceci needs time to adjust to a new team, but it needs to happen fast if Los Angeles wants to be respectable on defense again.

4. Brian Dumoulin - Solid Depth Option, B

Brian Dumoulin, another steady veteran the Kings signed this offseason, has brought championship experience and a solid defensive presence on the ice. His penalty kill has improved the Kings' defensive zone play, not by much because Los Angeles still struggles with penalties, but he’s been a positive third-pairing on ice.

5. Joel Armia - Energy and Scoring, B

Among forwards that the Kings have signed this season, Armia is one of the more underrated pickups this offseason. His ability to score late in games and pass the puck with his underrated passing vision on the ice has helped the Kings' offensive depth be consistent through lineup shuffles.

6. Anton Forsberg - Solid Backup Goalie, C +

While Forsberg has started three games this season as the primary goalie for the Kings with a 2-1 win/loss record, he still has a lot to improve if he wants to start more. Forsberg and even the Kings' primary goalie, Darcy Kuemper, are at the bottom of the lowest goals saved. So while Kuemper has been solid this season, the Kings ’ goalies haven’t been consistent at times this season.

Overall: B +

It’s early to rank the Kings based on their offseason additions on who’s performing well or badly, but so far, the overhaul is showing promise. If Los Angeles finds rhythm on defense, this season could pay off Holland’s blueprint

