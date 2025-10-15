Los Angeles Kings Bring Back Pheonix Copley in Trade with Lightning; Portillo Sent to Ontario

The Los Angeles Kings have reacquired goaltender Pheonix Copley from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for future considerations, the team announced Wednesday.

Copley, 33, returns to Los Angeles just two weeks after being claimed by Tampa Bay earlier this month. It’s definitely an odd way for the Kings to bring Copley back, who was put on waivers earlier this month.

Still, with goaltender Darcy Kuemper being listed “Day-to-Day,” it should work out for LA’s goaltender depth early in the season until Kuemper gets healthy.

Additionally, with this trade sending Copley back to LA, the Kings will also loan goaltender Erik Portillo, who was just recalled earlier today, but will be sent back to the Ontario Reign, making room for Copley to join the roster officially.

This move is good for the Kings because it will give time to rest Kuemper’s injury, take some time off if it’s not serious, and get Copley going on the ice until Kuemper comes back healthy. The last time Copley had a healthy season, he was 24-6-3 with a .903 save percentage in the 2022-23 season before missing time due to injury the following season.

If Copley can stay healthy as the primary backup to Kuemper, he should thrive very well and help take the load off Kuemper to provide solid defense for the Kings, who have been struggling badly on the defensive side.