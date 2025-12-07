Los Angeles Kings Explode For Six Unanswered Goals in Shutout Win Over Blackhawks

The Los Angeles Kings (13-8-7) needed to give their home fans a response after suffering one of their worst home performances Thursday night against the Chicago Blackhawks (12-10-6). Playing the Chicago again for the second time in two days, L.A. was poised to avenge its loss.

The Kings steamrolled the Blackhawks 6-0 in what was one of their best wins of the season. Even though the win wasn't against a powerhouse team in the Western Conference, it's still a quality win given how much L.A. had been struggling lately.

The game began very slowly, reminiscent of Thursday's matchup, which was 0-0 until the second period, when Chicago scored two goals. But tonight, the Kings found their rhythm early in the second period and never looked back.

Los Angeles scored three goals in the middle frame, overwhelming a Chicago team that looked like it wasn't prepared for what was coming at it.

The star of the night was definitely Brandt Clarke who scored twice, joined by Warren Foegele, Andrei Kuzmenko, Mikey Anderson, and Alex Turcotte.

Second Period Surge

LA took full control in the second period. It was Foegele's goal early in the second that set the tone. But, it was the team as a whole that stepped up which made tough for Chicago to find a groove. Kuzmenko's goal was especially important because it was Los Angele's first power-play goal in four games.

Chicago rarely managed to recover from the hole it dug itself into in the second period, and it kept getting worse as we headed into the final frame.

Third Period Turns Into A Blowout

Starting the third period with a commadning 3-0 lead, the Kings didn't sit back, they buried the Blackhawks with three more goals. Clarke opened the floodgates, scoring his second of the night early in the period.

Anderson and Turcotte each added their own respective goals to push the lead into a 6-0 blowout with under 10 minutes left in the final period. Chicago's defense had no answer under pressure for Los Angeles and got punished every time on the ice.

By the time the final horn had rung, the Kings had outshot Chicago, dominating the face-off circle and controlling every possession with pace and tempo.

A Complete Performance

This game tonight was a whole team effort. It's also one of the first times the team is fully healthy and looks more like the disciplined, structured group that dominated at home last season.

It shows proof that Los Angeles can be a dangerous team if they play hard every night with pace and precision; they can overwhelm opponents. Even though fans will say this is a fluke because it's the first time this season Los Angeles played perfectly, it still shows signs of what this team can do.

It's also Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper's 38th career shutout after tonights 6-0 win against Chicago.

