Passing the Baton: Who Should Be the Next Kings’ Captain?

The Los Angeles Kings are preparing for a season unlike any other. For the first time in over two decades, their franchise icon, Anze Kopitar, will be playing in his last season, announcing his retirement Thursday afternoon after the 2025-26 campaign.

Since taking over the role of being the team's captain in 2016, Kopitar has been a healthy presence in the locker room for the organization and his teammates, leading by example with professionalism, poise, and a championship pedigree.

It won’t be replacing a player like Kopitar, who has accomplished so much for this Kings team and is an icon to every fan of the Kings. A two-time Stanley Cup champion, Selke Trophy winner, and one of the most respected players in the league.

His departure will undoubtedly leave a void in the team, but his leadership will also be missed, forcing the Kings to decide who will be the “C” in the next era of hockey in Los Angeles.

Drew Doughty: The Emotional Leader

If the Kings want to transition to another veteran, Drew Doughty is the obvious choice. Already serving as an alternative captain, Doughty has been with the team since 2008 and remains an emotional leader on and off the ice.

His accomplishments are similar to Kopitar's, as he also has two Stanley Cup chips and has been around a long time, which makes him a top candidate.

The only drawback is that he’s 35, and the last few seasons he hasn’t been playing at a high level. Just last year, he only played 30 games, meaning the Kings would be giving the “C” to a player nearing the end of his career.

Adrian Kempe: The Star in His Prime

Another strong candidate is Adrian Kempe, who has blossomed into one of the team's most consistent goal scorers and is only getting better. At 29, Kempe is basically already in the middle of his prime and signed a four-year deal back in 2022, making him one of the franchise’s cornerstones for years to come.

He leads more by example than with his voice, and he’s now approaching year 10 with the Kings. Naming him captain would signal the Kings' focus on their current core for the foreseeable future.

Quinton Byfield: The Future Face

The valiant move would be handing the keys to Quinton Byfield. The 23-year-old centre represents the next generation of Kings hockey and is quickly developing into a franchise centerpiece.

While it might be too early to expect him to be able to carry the weight of the franchise in his hands, still choosing Byfield would send a clear message that the Kings are building their identity around youth and long-term potential.

The Next Chapter

Whoever follows Kopitar will step into big shoes, but the opportunity will also be historic to see who the Kings will go with. For now, let’s all enjoy Kopitar’s final ride and prepare for the future leadership that will carry Los Angeles forward.