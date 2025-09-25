Report: LA Kings & Adrian Kempe Not Close on Extension

On Wednesday, September 24th, Dennis Bernstein of TFP (The Fourth Period) reported that the Los Angeles Kings and star forward Adrian Kempe have yet to make any progress on a contract extension.

Kempe is a UFA (Unrestricted Free Agent) at the conclusion of the 2025-26 NHL season and will be seeking a monster new deal on the open market if he and the Kings fail to get a deal done before then. Although that seems like forever away, having one of, if not your best player needing a new deal will always be a distraction throughout the campaign. So until Kempe puts pen to paper, expect this situation to be the biggest talking point surrounding the Kings this season.

Earlier this offseason, it was reported that the 29-year-old sniper is seeking an eight-year deal in the $10 million per season range. Ken Holland and the Kings front office reportedly started contract negotiations with an offer of under $9 million per season.

Over the last four seasons, Kempe has made his current contract look like a bargain. He is entering the final year of a four-year deal that pays him $5.5 million per season. In the last four seasons, Kempe has averaged 34 goals, 33 assists and 67 points. Last season, Kempe continued his improvement as he scored 35 goals to go with 38 assists for 73 points in 81 games.

Not only has he been incredibly productive in the regular season, Kempe has also been a rockstar in the postseason. The Swedish native brings his game to the next level in the playoffs. In 28 postseason games, he has 15 goals, 14 assists and 29 points.

Don't Panic Just Yet

Things happen incredibly quickly in this league. Although it may not seem promising at the moment, a deal could get done at any given moment. Kings GM Ken Holland has also never been one to shy away from handing out big contracts. During his time as the GM for the Edmonton Oilers, Holland signed Darnell Nurse to a massive deal that pays the blue-liner over $10 million per year.

If I had to guess, I believe Adrian Kempe will sign an eight-year deal that pays him $10 million per season, making him a King for life.

However, a deal will have to happen before the NHL's trade deadline in 2026 as it would not be wise for LA to risk losing their best player for nothing, a mistake that many teams in the past have made.

Kings fans shouldn't panic about this report, at least not yet.

Stay tuned in with your Los Angeles Kings here at The Hockey News, as the 2025-26 season inches closer.