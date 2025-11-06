Should The Kings Give Brandt Clarke More Ice Time?

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke is one of the most intriguing young players on the team’s blue line. Drafted 8th overall in the 2021 draft, Clarke came in with high expectations to produce for the Kings' defensive line.

But, as the Kings look to contend for the Stanley Cup again come playoffs, a serious question arises over the 22-year-old. Should Clarke be playing more minutes on the ice, or is his current role exactly where it should be?

Clarke’s usage has been a hot topic for fans and analysts. So far this season, he’s averaging just under 17 minutes of ice per game, just a slight increase from last season.

Several of the Kings' defensemen on the depth chart who are averaging more minutes on ice compared to Clarke are Cody Ceci, Mikey Anderson, Brian Dumoulin, Drew Doughty, etc.

Most of the guys on the depth chart who are getting more playtime have more experience and veteran leadership than Clarke, who’s really only had 2 seasons of play so far, while the others have been in the league for several seasons now.

Despite the limited minutes, Clarke is still putting up solid stats to start the season, but he still struggles at times to put the puck in the net. His defense and IQ are the best part of Clarke’s game, and it’s still developing, which is why Jim Hiller appears to be managing Clarke’s minutes carefully.

How does Clarke perform on Different Minute Ranges On Ice?

When Clarke plays for under 17 minutes, his efficiency and decision-making tend to shine. He stays fresh and active on the rush and contributes effectively defensively, still in a limited role.

However, when he’s played over 20 minutes, the results are mixed. According to natural stat stick, Clarke’s on-ice goals against increase in games when he logs heavy minutes, an indication that fatigue kicks in or inexperience may impact his defensive reads.

Still, Clarke also plays solidly when given more opportunities on ice because he plays with more freedom and is rewarded with extra offensive possessions to drive the offense, but will make mistakes time-to-time, like every player does when they play more minutes than they're used to.

One reason Hiller might not want Clarke to play over 20 minutes is that he wants Clarke to avoid mistakes when logging those heavy minutes, which he’s not yet used to playing at a high level.

This doesn’t necessarily mean Clarke can’t handle playing more time on ice; it just means he has to be more patient and given more time, and he will develop. Many young defenseman aren’t capable of playing high minutes and responsibilities against elite competition, and that’s okay.

For now, the Kings' approach to ease him into 17 minutes on ice is the smartest option, considering their veteran depth with Drew Doughty and Mike Anderson continues to eat most of the challenging defensive assignments.

Comparing Clarke To His Draft Class

When comparing Clarke’s development to the other defenders in the 2021 draft class, a clear pattern emerges. Owen Power, drafted first overall by Buffalo, has been logging over 21 minutes a game on ice as the Sabres' top defenseman. Another player in the same draft class, Luke Hughes, logging over 20 minutes a game on ice for the Devils, is a key contributor to the defense as well.

Clarke, in comparison, was drafted into a playoff-contending team already with a roster full of talent and veterans who are clearly better than him at this point. Players like Hughes, Power, and even Simon Edvinsson are given more opportunities because of the situations they're in with their teams, which weren’t nearly as good as the Kings when they first arrived there.

Best Way To Handle His Minutes

Targeting the 18-20 minute range against favorable matchups on different nights, even against stiff competition, can help Clarke gradually improve and progress as the season continues.

Clarke remains in a very good situation, paired with Stanley Cup champion Drew Doughty, who will nurture and tutor him defensively, allowing him to unleash his talent on ice in the foreseeable future.

As of now, the Kings continue to be playing the long game with Clarke, and it’s a strategy that could pay off in the years to come. Patience will be key for Clarke to transform into one of the following cornerstones of the Kings franchise for years to come.

