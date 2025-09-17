Should the LA Kings Target Any Remaining RFAs? Fantasy Fits vs. Realistic Options

The Los Angeles Kings are just a few weeks away from training camp and less than a month from opening night. For this season, there are still talks around the roster lacking a little firepower, but it's good enough to make the postseason and go home early again.

However, with a few roster spots still available, the Kings should consider targeting restricted free agents after the market thins out. The question then becomes whether the Kings can tap into the restricted free agent (RFA) pool to add young, high-end talent.

It’s a long path, but one worth examining.

Why RFAs Are Rarely Targeted

With the Kings needing fresh talent and the organization looking for answers after repeated playoff disappointment, it’s fair to ask whether this could be the moment LA takes a swing.

LA needs to fill some vacant spots on the roster, especially after Corey Perry’s injury, who is expected to miss 6-8 weeks after undergoing knee surgery. The Kings can sign a young talent in the market who is looking to prove something and get a contract offer.

The Kings’ Needs and Outlook

Los Angeles is pressed against the salary cap with long-term deals for Anze Kopitar, Drew Doughty, and Kevin Fiala already on the books. They'll need to manipulate things carefully if they're to make a significant addition.

What they need is clear: scoring depth behind Fiala, long-term center assistance with Kopitar aging, and young defensemen who can grow into bigger roles. With that as context, here's a look at which RFAs are a fit — and how likely each might be.

Dream Scenarios (Unrealistic, but Fun to Imagine)

Mason McTavish (Ducks): Anaheim would never let a top young center cross the freeway to LA. Still, Anaheim is listening to trade offers from several teams interested in McTavish, so it is possible. Still, the Ducks and McTavish will most likely sign a long-term deal, forcing the Kings to give up a lot of their young pieces for him in a trade to make it possible.

Intriguing but Complicated

Luke Evangelista (Predators): A skilled forward with offensive upside, Evangelista could complement LA’s forward group. Nashville would likely match any reasonable offer, but the deal between the two has continued to linger and caused frustration from Evangelista’s side.

So, that gives another team like the Kings a chance to step in and give Evangelista an offer or come up with a trade, but we will have to wait and see how the situation ends with both parties.

Luke Hughes (Devils): A left-shot defenseman with elite skating, puck-moving ability, and offensive upside. That’s precisely the type of player LA could use as Drew Doughty gets older. The Kings could benefit from picking up Hughes and moving into developing him for the future, as Doughty is slowly declining at his age.

Why It’s Unrealistic

Even though Luke isn’t on the same level as his brother Jack, he’s still improving and has shown significant progress this past season. So, it would be doubtful that the Devils would move him or let him go without offering a long-term contract, which is most likely to happen.

However, it’s still possible that Hughes signs elsewhere if contract talks stall. Since the Kings aren't his top destination, a trade would be necessary, involving the Devils asking for draft compensation and more to finalize the deal.

Realistic Options

Wyatt Kaiser (Blackhawks): Still developing, the young defenseman could provide organizational depth and long-term upside. With the Kings needing blue-line reinforcements, Kaiser represents a more practical type of target.

The Verdict

While the idea of Mason McTavish in a Kings jersey is fun for fans, the reality is that LA’s best chance in the RFA market lies with the most realistic options like Evangelista, Kaiser, and maybe Hughes if the Kings get creative and really want to target him. These aren’t flashy names, but they could fill immediate needs while still fitting the cap structure.