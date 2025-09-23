Three Kings Standout Players From Pre-Season Action So Far

Preseason action so far for the Kings isn’t just about preparing for the 2025-26 season, but it’s a chance to evaluate which young players are ready to take the next step moving forward into the future.

Through the early slate of the first preseason matchup against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday afternoon, three names flew under the radar as potential standouts: Alex Turcotte, Carter George, and Brandt Clarke.

Each of those three players delivered big moments in their own way, giving the Kings cause to feel confident about their depth heading into the season this fall.

Alex Turcotte

Turcotte was drafted as a top prospect back in 2019 and has been up and down the last few seasons, battling with injuries and tough competition primarily due to his size at 5’11.

However, he is a pit bull, and as tough as they come. Just last season, Turcotte played his best season to date, appearing in 68 games, scoring nine goals, recording 25 points, and contributing 16 assists. Although the stats may seem low, they represent an improvement from Turcotte’s standards.

In the team's 3-1 victory yesterday, Turcotte scored a goal on six shots attempted, 2 points, and an assist. The numbers may not look good on the box score, but Turcotte seems good on the ice, playing with pace, not forcing anything, and playing solid defense.

As each preseason game goes forward, Turcotte will continue to build momentum and improve, proving that he belongs on the roster when opening night arrives.

Carter George

Goaltending and defensive depth are arguably the most significant components on the ice in the game of hockey, and Carter George is quickly turning heads in camp. Against the Ducks, he delivered a promising performance, anchoring nearly every shot coming at him and posting a save percentage of .963.

What impressed me the most was that he didn’t flinch away from the pressure and stayed prepared when they called his number.

Although it's just one start and a preseason game with no significant impact, his performance offers a promising outlook for the Kings potentially using him earlier than expected in the regular season.

As of now, George has been reassigned to the junior club, Owen Sound, where he will likely play for another year and is expected to be the starting goaltender for Team Canada at the World Junior Championship.

This will be good for George to gain another year of experience in the OHL before officially joining the Kings full-time next season.

Brandt Clarke

This is nothing new for Brandt Clarke; he’s already been here before and has competed in the playoffs. Right now, Clarke arguably has one of the biggest hypes surrounding him, going into preseason and opening night of the regular season, because of the breakout performance he put out last season.

In his first action on the ice since the last playoffs, he scored a goal and a point against Anaheim. Nothing special, but he looked ready and should be much better going into the regular season with much more experience under his belt.

Again, Clarke will most likely need to play a big role for the Kings' defensive unit to start the season because of Corey Perry’s injury, Drew Doughty’s age, and Cody Ceci being fresh to the Kings' game plan.

Final Word

With Turcotte, George, and Clarke being the three standouts in the first action of the preseason so far for the Kings, fans should be very optimistic about their future. These three players and more will represent the next wave of talent on the ice this season, and their performance thus far suggests they’ll play important roles in the 2025-26 season.