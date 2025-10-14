Wild Weather Kings’ Late Comeback, Edge Out Los Angeles 4–3 in Shootout

Another game, another overtime game that ends in a shootout for the Los Angeles Kings. This time, the match doesn’t go in the King's favor; it ends in a shootout loss in Minnesota, 4-3.

Despite the loss, Kevin Fiala was all emotion through the night playing against his former team. Fiala made his presence felt in the score sheet, getting seven shots on goal, but was able to score just one goal tonight.

Wild Strike First

The Wild jumped out to a hot start on the ice, opening the game to a 3-0 lead, exposing the Kings' power play defense all night. Minnesota was 3/6 in the power play, scoring three goals in the first period, and appeared to be the more aggressive team.

The Kings looked defeated early in the game and just seemed out of it, making so many mistakes on the penalty kill. Los Angeles struggled to stay disciplined, and the Wild made them pay each time.

This issue is going to continue for the Kings if they don’t strengthen their defensive unit. The defense this season has been the biggest problem for Los Angeles. A team that was the best defensively last season now looks like it's among the worst in the league.

Kings Rally Late Behind Fiala, Kempe, and Byfield

The Kings began to claw back in the third period after both teams were quiet in the second. Kevin Fiala, facing his former team, buried a shot past Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt to give Los Angeles early life.

Midway through the third, Quinton Byfield cut the deficit to one with a strong goal from Anze Kopitar’s pass. With less than a minute remaining in the final period, Adrian Kempe blasted a shot from the left side to tie the game 3-3 with under 45 seconds left.

It was a big shot that got the crowd on their feet as the Kings forced overtime for the second straight game, ending in a shootout. Both teams traded shots in overtime, but neither could get a shot up.

In the shootout, Marco Rossi beat Kuemper to seal the game at home for the Wild, dropping the Kings to a tough road loss.

Defense and Power play are still a concern for L.A.

The same storyline remains for the Kings, too many penalties, weak power play defense, and no aggression on both sides of the ice. The Kings have now surrendered five total power play goals in their last two games, an area the Kings coaching staff must address if they want to remain a .500 team.

Still, give the Kings credit for not giving up and crumbling after a poor start. Los Angeles showed heart, led by their top forwards on the road in a tough game and an energized home crowd.

Their ability to rally late serves as a positive sign moving forward – but they still have a lot to adjust to if they want to get better as the season unfolds.

Los Angeles will look to bounce back when they returns home for a two-game stand against the Hurricanes and Penguins later this week, looking to tighten up defensively and be consistent early in games.