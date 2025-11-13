2026 World Juniors: Potential Kings We Could See

With the 2026 World Juniors only a month away, let's take a look at some potential LA Kings prospects we could be seeing represent their country.

The 8 Nations that will be participating in the World Juniors are: the United States, Sweden, Slovakia, Switzerland, Germany, Finland, Czechia, Canada, Latvia, and Denmark. So the possibility of a Kings prospect being in this year's World Juniors is very high.

United States of America

During the summer 6 Kings prospects went to Minneapolis to participate in the 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase. King's defensemen Henry Brustewicz, who was drafted 31st overall in the 2025 NHL draft by the Kings. Brustewicz's play has been compared to that of Alex Pietrangelo, as Brustewicz's 2-way game is a major reason the Kings wanted him on their team.

Another defenseman, Caeden Herrington, was also invited alongside Brustewicz. Herrington was drafted by the Kings at #120 overall in the 2025 NHL Draft. Herrington's game is very offensive, but during the development camp, he has been learning from the 2 coaches.

Brustewicz has a very good opportunity to make the United States World Junior roster this year, as he is considered a spare in some projections, but that does not mean he has a lower chance. He very well could be representing not only his country but also the King's organization as well.

Canada

The Kings' goalie prospect, Carter George, is expected to be on the 2026 World Junior roster. During the 2025 World Juniors, George was statistically the best goalie, as he registered 2 shutouts, a goals-against average of 1.76, and a save percentage of .935 across 4 games. So it feels almost like a guarantee that we will see George be the starting goalie for Team Canada.

Finland

Lastly, another Kings goalie prospect is looking like a lock to be the starter. Petteri Rimpien was considered the second-best goalie in the 2025 World Juniors last year. So not only do the Kings have a strong starter in Darcy Kuemper, but they also have two world-class goalie prospects who could make the main roster soon. Rimpinen's stats in last year's World Juniors were 5 wins, a 2.34 goals-against average, 1 shutout, and a .933 save percentage.



So, looking ahead to December, Kings fans should be excited to see two young goaltenders battling it out for a gold medal. Kings fans should also be excited, as their most recent draft pick could make the USA roster, potentially bringing 3 Kings prospects to this year's World Juniors.