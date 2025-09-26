Kings 2025-26 Player Preview: Brian Dumoulin

After signing with the LA Kings in the off-season, defenseman Brian Dumoulin looks to be a solid, reliable defenseman for the Kings heading into the 2025-26 season.

Dumoulin is a veteran in the NHL, having played since 2013. Dumoulin is bringing lots of NHL experience to the Kings. Dumoulin is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, having won back-to-back Cups as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Since leaving the Penguins at the end of the 2023-24 season, Dumoulin has been on three different teams in three years: the Seattle Kraken, Anaheim Ducks, and New Jersey Devils. In the past offseason, the Kings signed Dumoulin to a 3-year, $4 million contract, which some fans were not the biggest fans of, as the contract ends when Dumoulin will be 37 years old.

Dumoulin played for the Devils and Ducks last season. During his time with the Ducks, he registered 2 goals, 14 assists for 16 points in 61 games. On the Devils, he would register 1 goal, 5 assists for 6 points in 19 games. While Dumoulin may be past his prime as he joins the Kings, he can still be that reliable defensive defenseman that the Kings may need to improve their depth.

According to PuckPedia, Dumoulin is on the 3rd pairing alongside Brandt Clarke. This pairing could be very beneficial for the young defenders, as Dumoulin is able to lead and teach them important aspects that he learned early in his career, thereby improving the Kings' young defence as they age and improve. Dumoulin is also not listed on any of the Kings' special teams, so for the start of the season, his playing time will be limited to the 3rd pair.

2025-2026 Expectations

Heading into the 2025-26 season, many fans are skeptical of Dumoulin as his career high in points is only 25, and that was nearly 4 years ago. However, given that his style of play is primarily focused on his defensive abilities, scoring points is secondary for Dumoulin. The 34-year-old defender also has strong, reliable breakout capabilities, which the Kings could use for certain set plays to create quick counterattacks. I truly believe that with Dumoulin's career high being at 25 points, if he remains healthy, he could set a new career high for his first season with the Kings. I would say that he gets around 25-30 points in his first season, all while proving he can still be a reliable defenseman.