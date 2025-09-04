Kings 2025-26 Player Preview: Kevin Fiala

With the 2025-26 NHL season just a little over a month away, Kings players are slowly returning to the ice for training camp, and Kevin Fiala is looking to continue where he left off.

Last season, Fiala had 35 goals, 25 assists for 60 points in 81 games. Fiala's 35 goals had him tied with Adrian Kempe for first on the entire Kings roster. Fiala's 35 goals were the most he had ever scored in a season since entering the NHL in 2014. Fiala also led the Kings in power-play points with 25, further showing how his offensive game was on full display.

While the Kings were bested by the Oilers last season in round one of the Stanley Cup playoffs, Fiala was 4th on the Kings for playoff points. Fiala registered 7 points in 6 games, having three goals and four assists. Fiala was an offensive weapon that provided the Kings with plenty of goals and depth play.

Additionally, Fiala was granted a spot on Switzerland's Olympic hockey team for 2026. Not only was his play for the Kings impressive, but it also brought the opportunity to represent his country at the 2026 Olympics, which is the first winter Olympics since 2014 to allow NHL players to participate.

2025-2026 Expectations

Since joining the Kings organization, Fiala has been an offensive weapon. Fiala has not scored fewer than 20 goals during his three years with the Kings, and I do not expect that to change. PuckPedia has Fiala on the second line alongside Quinton Byfield and Alex Laferriere. Although both of those players are younger, Fiala also gets power play time, as he is listed on the first power play line.

This upcoming season is big for Fiala as he not only is going to play for the Kings but also for his country, and with that pressure on, I believe that Fiala will rise to the occasion. I also think that Fiala will lead the Kings in goals this season and be one of the leaders in points for the Kings.

With the new season starting in just over a month, Kings fans should not fear any regression in Fiala's game. I expect him to hit the 20-goal mark for the 4th season in a row, while also leading both in stats and for his teammates. Fiala's consistent play and offensive game have only improved, and heading into the 2025-26 NHL season, expect him to lead the Kings offensively throughout the season.