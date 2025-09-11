Kings 2025-26 Player Previews: Corey Perry

It still feels a little strange to say, but Corey Perry is a Los Angeles King. After going to war against the Kings as an Anaheim Duck for 15 years, Perry later joined the Edmonton Oilers where he would continue be a thorn in the Kings side for two more years. The people of Los Angeles may take a while to warm up to the idea of cheering for someone who was once a bitter rival, but something tells me they will end up loving having the former MVP on their side.

2024-25 Season

In his second season with the Oilers, Perry scored 19 goals along with 11 assists for 30 points in 81 games. His 19 goals were the most he's scored since his first year with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2021-22. Very impressive production from a 40-year-old who averaged 11:56 of TOI per game. The Canadian had a shooting percentage of 19%, the best of his 20-year career, which includes a 50-goal season. Perry accumulated a +/- rating of +12 throughout the course of the campaign. 'The Worm' may have been scoring more than he had in past seasons, but his pesky antics didn't go anywhere as he totalled 61 PIMs.

In the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Perry and the Oilers went on a run to the Stanley Cup Finals for a second straight postseason, where they would eventually fall short in six games to the Florida Panthers. In 22 games, Perry was a vital pice to Edmonton's winning ways, scoring 10 goals to go with four assists for 14 points, all while playing a hard nose style.

If the 40-year-old can carry over his late career success to California, there will be minimal complaints from Kings fans after they see what it's like to have a guy like that on their team.

2025-26 Expectations and Stat Predictions

It's never easy to predict what a guy entering his 21st season is going to provide but with someone like Perry you can put a pretty safe bet out there. PuckPedia currently has Perry slotted in as the Kings fourth line left winger. He is slated to play with Samuel Helenius and Joel Armia. The bottom six is where Perry will spend most, if not all of his time in 2025-26. Los Angeles' top six is pretty well set in stone, and barring any injuries I can't see a situation where the 40-year-old will receive top six minutes. He's currently not slated to get any power-play time, but do not be shocked if you see Perry being a pest in front of the opposing goaltender on the second unit at some point.

As for his stats, I'm expecting Perry to be a little less productive offensively than he was with the Oilers, but not by much. I have the veteran winger scoring 14 goals to go with 12 assists for 26 total points. He will likely receive anywhere from 10-12 minutes per game. If the Kings can get these numbers from an aging Perry then they should be thrilled in my opinion. Expect another 50+ PIM season as well.

The Last Dance?

While he hasn't confirmed anything, the 2025-26 season could very well be Corey Perry's final season in the National Hockey League. If he does call it a career, let's hope it's in June after he finally gets his second Stanley Cup after so much heart break.

Everyone knows that Perry has lost five of the last six Stanley Cup Finals. Something that I would not wish upon anybody, but people seem to forget that he reached the top of the hockey world with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007 after they beat the Ottawa Senators to win Lord Stanley.

Here's hoping what has likely been a Hall-of-Fame worthy career does not end in heartbreak in June once again. Hate him or love him Kings fans, Corey Perry is here, and he will give everything he has to help L.A. win their first playoff series since 2014.

Stay tuned in with your Los Angeles Kings here at The Hockey News, as the 2025-26 season inches closer.