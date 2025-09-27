Kings 2025-26 Player Previews: Joel Armia

On July 1st of this past summer, the Los Angeles Kings made a plethora of moves, one of which included signing 32-year-old forward Joel Armia. Armia and the Kings came to agreement on a two-year contract worth $2.5 million per year.

Los Angeles will be Armia's fourth stop in his 12-year NHL career. In the 2011 NHL draft, the Finnish native was selected with the 16th overall pick by the Buffalo Sabres. Despite being drafted high by Buffalo, Armia only played one career game with the team in the 2014-15 season. He was later sent to Winnipeg as part of the package for Evander Kane. After three seasons in Winnipeg, the Jets traded Armia to the Canadiens in a minor deal. For seven years the winger was a staple in the Habs lineup until the end of last season. He now comes into the 2025-26 season looking to help LA get over the hump that is the first round.

2024-25 Season

In his final year in Montreal, Joel Armia was finally healthy through the whole season as he played a career high 81 games. His presence played a role in the Habs somewhat unexpected postseason birth. In those 81 games, the veteran scored 11 goals to go with 18 assists for 29 points, which is one shy of tying his career high of 30. Armia spent the season in the Canadiens bottom six, so the numbers were very respectable considering his role.

Montreal's first playoff appearance since their miraculous run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2021 was short-lived but the newly-signed Kings winger did play well. Armia and the Habs fell to the Washington Capitals in the first round, losing in five games. In those five games, 'Army' registered two assists.

Let's not forget that earlier in the season, Armia's named was swirling in trade rumours as the NHL's deadline approached. Before Montreal decided to keep the big winger, the LA Kings were amongst the teams that kicked tires on him. Seems that Joel Armia was destined to be a Los Angeles King.

2025-26 Expectations and Stat Predictions

PuckPedia currently has Armia slotted on the fourth line, playing right-wing with Jeff Mallot as his counterpart on the left side and Alex Turcotte playing centre. The fourth line will likely be where he spends majority of his time, with chances on the third line due to injuries or lack of production. He will be heavily relied upon when it comes to killing penalties though as PuckPedia currently has him projected to play on LA's first penalty killing unit.

When it comes to his numbers, I expect the 12-year veteran to produce almost identical to what he has in the past. I have Armia scoring 12 goals to go with 14 assists for a total of 26 points. That is exactly the type of production the Kings should expect from a guy making $2.5 million while playing fourth line minutes.

Stay tuned in with your Los Angeles Kings here at The Hockey News, as the 2025-26 season inches closer.