Kings 2025-26 Player Previews: Samuel Helenius

Los Angeles Kings forward Samuel Helenius is currently battling for a roster spot as the pre-season winds down. The 22-year-old is looking to remain with the Kings for a second straight season. Helenius is entering the third and final year of his entry level contract, making him a restricted free agent at the conclusion of the season.

After drafting him with the 59th overall pick in the 2021 NHL draft, the Kings are hoping Helenius can continue to improve and live up to his potential based on where they selected him, and it starts by making the team this fall.

2024-25 Season

During the 2024-25 season, Samuel Helenius spent time in the NHL with the Kings, while also appearing in games with Ontario Reign in the AHL. In his 20 games in the American Hockey League, the winger scored two goals along with four assists for six points total. He also used his 6'0" 201 lbs pound frame as he accumulated 38 total penalty minutes proving he can be a physical presence.

As for his time with the big league club, Helenius scored four goals to go with three assists for seven total points in 50 games. The Dallas, Texas native did not initially make the team out of camp. Instead, making his NHL debut on November 9th, 2024 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. In his first game, he registered his first career point with an assist. Although he picked up his first point very quickly, Helenius didn't find the back of the net until his 25th career game on January 22nd, 2025 against the Florida Panthers. He played just two more games before being sent back down to Ontario. On March 5th he was called back up and stayed with the Kings for the remainder of the season.

The 22-year-old even appeared in all six of the Kings playoff games versus the Edmonton Oilers. In those six games, Helenius registered one assist while having a -1 rating.

2025-26 Expectations and Stat Predictions

It's no secret that Helenius is in a battle to make the Kings roster and play in their bottom six. PuckPedia currently has the young forward projected as an extra to kick off the season. His main competitors seem to be Alex Turcotte and Jeff Mallott. Ultimately, I expect him to make the team and slot in on the fourth line to start the season.

As for his numbers, I'm predicting Helenius to improve on his production from a year ago. If he can give LA nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points throughout the season, all while likely rotating in and out of the line-up, I would consider that a win for all parties involved, which would also likely earn him a new deal after the season.

Stay tuned in with your Los Angeles Kings here at The Hockey News, as the 2025-26 season inches closer.