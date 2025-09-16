Kings 2025-26 Player Previews: Warren Foegele

Warren Foegele is entering his second season as a Los Angeles King. The winger is on the second year of a three year deal he signed as a UFA in July of 2024. Foegele will make $3,500,000 in 2025-26. Los Angeles is the 29-year-old's third home in the National Hockey League. He began his career in 2017-18 with the Carolina Hurricanes and called Raleigh home until 2021-22 when he joined L.A.'s bitter rivals, the Edmonton Oilers. Now, Foegele has a taste of both sides of the rivalry as he enters what is hopefully a successful second season in Los Angeles.

2024-25 Season

In his debut season with the Kings, Foegele was a terrific fit in a third line scoring role. He scored 24 goals to go with his 22 assists for 46 points in 82 games. A career year in every aspect offensively. 46 points is incredible value for a player making $3,500,000 in his first year with the team. Foegele's goal scoring success came from his 12.1% shooting percentage which is also a career high as he scored on 24 of his 199 shots on goal. Not only was he productive offensively but Foegele proved to be steady defensively as well, accumulating a rating of +36, which had him ranked fourth overall in the entire NHL in +/-, not too shabby.

Although the Kings postseason was short-lived due to his former team, Foegele proved he can be a solid contributor. In six games, the Canadian scored one goal, and two assists for three points. Almost matching his average production during the regular season.

Warren Foegele had a stellar first year in Los Angeles, and with the upcoming season just 22 days away, he looks to continue to improve in his new home.

2025-26 Expectations and Stat Predictions

Next season, I expect Foegele to almost perfectly replicate what he did in 2024-25. PuckPedia currently has the speedy forward slotted in as the third-line left winger alongside right winger Trevor Moore with Phillip Danault at centre. This line has potential to be one of, if not the best third lines in the entire NHL.

Last season, he received a career high of 16:10 in average time on ice per game. Expect that number to stay relatively the same as he will see limited power-play time. However, he is currently listed as the winger on the Kings second penalty killing unit. With his newfound scoring touch, Foegele could be a guy that finds twine while short-handed a handful of times next season.

My official stat prediction for the now veteran forward is 26 goals, 23 assists and 49 points in 82 games. The best ability is availability and Foegele has been just that. I predict he keeps his durability going and plays a full 82 game season for the fourth time in the last five years. Although I have him doing slightly better offensively next season, I think it's safe to say that Foegele probably won't be +36 again. A likely outcome would be +18 as that is a very hard rating to duplicate.

If he can have a near 50-point campaign in 2025-26, Warren Foegele would make Kings management, fans, and everyone around the organization very satisfied given contract he is currently on.

Stay tuned in with your Los Angeles Kings here at The Hockey News, as the 2025-26 season inches closer.