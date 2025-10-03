Kings 2025-26 Preseason Recap

With the Regular season less than a week away, some Kings players are fighting for a roster spot during the preseason.

So far, the Kings have played 6 preseason games, and they have a record of 4-2, which is the second-best in the Pacific Division. While many may think that the preseason is for players to shake off the rust and get ready for the regular season, for some, that is true. However, for others, it is a chance to prove why they belong on the Kings' roster. Here are some players who are performing well and some who are underperforming, as well as a recap of the Kings' preseason news.

Jeff Malott

The young forward played in 12 games with the Kings last season, registering 1 point. However, Malott has been electric for the Kings so far this preseason, scoring 2 goals and adding 3 assists for 5 points in 4 games. According to PuckPedia, Malott is on the 4th line alongside Turcotte and Armia. Malott has proven himself to be a player who can provide depth value with the Kings. With his stellar play in the preseason, he is only making himself look better and better with each game.

Liam Greentree

After being drafted by the Kings 26th overall in the 2024 NHL draft, many fans thought Greentree could crack the opening roster, and his preseason play helped make a case for why he should. In the four preseason games Greentree played, he registered four assists for four points. While many wanted to see Greentree play in a Kings jersey, he was sent back down to the Windsor Spitfires in the OHL. The Kings' decision to send Greentree back down was the smart move, as the Kings' organization did not want to rush his development.

Preseason News

While there were not many players who were disappointing during this preseason, the Kings have had moments that have set them back heading into the regular season. The first is the Corey Perry injury which has him sidelined 6-8 weeks. Perry is a new siging from this past offseason and the Kings will be without him for the first month of the season. The Kings alos lost Phoenix Copley to waivers after they decided to use the goaltending tandem of Darcy Kempur and Anton Forsberg. Lastly, another top prospect for the Kings , Henry Brzustewicz , was sent back to the London Knights, drafted 31st overall in the 2025 draft. Kings fans are excited to see what the young defenseman can do. But simular to Liam Greentree the Kings elected that it would be better for Brzustewiczs development if he were to return to the London Knights.

The preseason has been busy for the Kings, but the moves they have made have benefited both the 2025-26 season and their future with their top prospects.