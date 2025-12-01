Kings Goalies Quarter Review: Kuemper continues his Strong Play

After writing about both the forwards and defence, now it's finally time to check in on how the Kings Netminders have been so far this season.

The Kings remain a top 3 team in the pacific division lets see how the goalies have been thus far.

Darcy Kuemper

The Kings' main starter this season has been Darcy Kuemper, who has been a very solid, reliable goalie so far. In 17 games, he has 8 wins, 1 shutout, a 2.39 GAA, and a .907 save percentage. The 35-year-old is also a potential candidate for Team Canada's Olympic roster in the new year. The Kings have been able to rally behind Kuemper so far this season, and he has not had any major slumps so far. He is ranked 9th in Goals against and is ranked 16th in save percentage. The Kings are tied for 3rd in the NHL with the fewest goals against, behind only the Seattle Kraken and the league's best, the Colorado Avalanche.

Overall, Kuemper has been extremely reliable for the Kings, and while he has not been the biggest or flashiest, he has provided the Kings with strong goaltending that keeps them in games.

Anton Forsberg

One of the new signings from the past offseason is Anton Forsberg, who has primarily been the backup for Kuemper. So far this season, Forsberg has played 8 games, with 4 wins, 1 shutout, a 2.69 GAA, and a .894 save percentage. While these numbers are the best of the best for a backup goalie, Forsberg has shown he can be a reliable goalie when the team is on a back-to-back or when Kumper is injured. Forsberg has fit into the role of a backup very well, and when Kuemper isn't playing, the Kings can still rely on Forsberg to make a key save to keep them in the game.

Forsberg has proven he was a good signing for the Kings this past offseason, and if he continues this type of play, he will be a strong backup for the Kings down the line.

The last goalie to represent the Kings this season is Phoenix Copley, but he has not played a game for the Kings as of now. Overall, the Kings have had two reliable goalies through the quarter mark of the season, and if they continue to play like this as the season progresses, they will remain one of the top teams in the Pacific.