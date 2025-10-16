Kings Vs Penguins: Game Preview

The Kings look to improve to 2-2-1 as they welcome Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

After losing 4-3 in a shootout on Sunday against Minnesota, the Kings look to snap their two-game losing streak tonight against the Penguins. The Penguins are also looking to snap their 2 game losing streak tonight as they continue their California road trip.

Projected Kings Lines:

Projected lines for the Kings:

A. Kuzmenko - A. Kopitar - A. Kempe

K. Fiala - Q. Byfield - J. Armia

W. Foegele - P. Danault - T. Moore

J. Malott - A. Turcotte - A. Laferriere

B. Dumoulin - D. Doughty

J. Edmundson - B. Clarke

M. Anderson - C. Ceci

A. Forsberg

P. Copley

Projected Penguins Lines:

Projected lines for the Penguins:

R. Rakell - S. Crosby - B. Rust

A. Mantha - E. Malkin - J. Brazeau

F. Hallander - T. Novak - P. Tomasino

C. Dewar - B. Lizotte - N. Acciari

P. Wotherspoon - E. Karlsson

R. Shea - K. Letang

C. Jones - H. Brunicke

A. Silovs

T. Jarry

Important Factors

Before the important factors, some news regarding the Kings' lineup is that Anze Kopitar is a game-time decision due to a lower-body injury. Earlier this week, the Kings acquired G Phoenix Copley from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for Future Considerations because Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper is out of the lineup with a lower-body injury.

The Kings will have to limit the Penguins' chances, as their depth has provided them with numerous scoring opportunities. They will also have to limit not only Sidney Crosby but also Evgeni Malkin and Justin Brazeau, as both of them are off to hot starts this season.

If the Kings get on the power play, that is where they can do the most damage, as they are ranked 9th in the NHL in power play percentage, and the Penguins' penalty kill is ranked 23rd, allowing the Kings to capitalize on that.

Another key defensive aspect the Kings need to address is allowing G Anton Forsberg to see the puck. The Penguins often crash the net for tips and rebounds, and if the Kings give Forsberg enough room to see the puck, they will be able to capitalize.

Overall, if the Kings limit the Penguins' scoring chances, in that case, their counterattack will be able to capitalize on the Penguins' defensemen, as they often pinch and are aggressive offensively, which the Kings can use to their advantage.