Newly Signed Goaltender Will Make His First Preseason Start With The Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild announced its starting goaltender for Sunday's game against the Winnipeg Jets in Winnipeg.

Cal Petersen will get the start between the pipes for Minnesota in Winnipeg for the Wild's first preseason game.

Petersen, 30, was signed on a one-year deal worth $775,000. He went 13-15-3 with a 3.14 goals-against average (GAA) and .885 save percentage (SV%) in 31 games last season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the AHL.

The native of Iowa has played in 106 NHL games in his career across six seasons. He is 46-44-10 with a 2.96 GAA, .903 SV% and has four shutouts.

He was signed as some extra insurance if Filip Gustavsson or Jesper Wallstedt get injured. Wallstedt will back him up on Sunday in Winnipeg.

