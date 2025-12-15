Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek Named NHL Third Star Of The Week

ST. PAUL, Minn - After a very impressive week, Wild forward Joel Erikson Ek was named the NHL's third star of the week.

Eriksson Ek, 28, collected three goals, four assists and seven points in four contests to help the Wild (19-9-5, 43 points) register a perfect week as they moved into fourth place in the overall League standings.

He notched multiple points in each of his first two outings of the week. He had one goal and three points in a 4-1 win over the Seattle Kraken and one goal and one assist in a 5-2 win over the Dallas Stars.

Eriksson Ek then scored the tiebreaking goal with 24 seconds remaining in regulation for a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday before posting one assist in a 6-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Sunday.

He has seven goals and 23 points in 33 games this year for the Wild.

