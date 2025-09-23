    • Powered by Roundtable

    On Demidov and Fowler

    Karine Hains
    Sep 23, 2025, 13:02
    Karine Hains
    Sep 23, 2025, 13:02
    Updated at: Sep 23, 2025, 13:02

    Tony Marinaro and Pierre McGuire break down the Montreal Canadiens' first preseason game and talk about Ivan Demidov and Jacob Fowler, amongst other topics:  Kapanen Scores In Shootouts, Fowler Gets The Win! | The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro Sept 22 2025.

    What were your thoughts on the game?

    Follow Karine on X @KarineHains Bluesky @karinehains.bsky.social and Threads @karinehains.

    Bookmark The Hockey News Canadiens' page for all the news and happenings around the Canadiens.

    Join the discussion by signing up to the Canadiens' roundtable on The Hockey News.