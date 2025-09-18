    • Powered by Roundtable

    Proteau on Dach Being The Second Line Center - Have Your Say

    Karine Hains
    Sep 18, 2025, 12:45
    THN's Adam Proteau wrote an interesting piece following Martin St-Louis' declaration that Kirby Dach would be the Montreal Canadiens' second-line center to start the season, read it here and vote on the poll! 

    Montreal Canadiens' Choice For Their Second-Line Center Raises Doubts

