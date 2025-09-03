    • Powered by Roundtable

    TVA Sports' Anthony Martineau Predicts Big Season For Laine

    Karine Hains
    Sep 3, 2025
    TVA Sports' journalist Anthony Martineau predict Patrik Laine will have a big season, even predicting the big Finn will put 35 goals on the board:  Patrik Laine aura une très grosse saison - TVA Sports . Do you agree?

